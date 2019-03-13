Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars - The Geneva Motor Show

Mr Julian Kho from sgcarmart (left) and Money FM's Claressa Monteiro look at what is being unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show and lament the lack of big-engine cars.
Published
1 hour ago

Chasing Cars: The Geneva Motor Show

18:40 mins

Topics: 

