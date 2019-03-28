Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars - Monster Cars for Monster Budgets

Chasing Cars: Monster Cars for Monster Budgets
18:23 mins
Synopsis: This week on Chasing Cars Money FM 89.3's Claressa Monteiro and Julian Kho from sgcarmart debate on the Audi Q8, Volvo XC90 and Porche Cayenne.
They recommend which model needs a serious look at if you are into big sport utility vehicles (SUV).
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
