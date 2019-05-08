Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars - Menacing cars

Chasing Cars: Menacing cars

15:08 mins

Synopsis: Mr Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Money FM podcast host Claressa Monteiro discuss cars that appear to be menacing on the road and if they look handsome.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

