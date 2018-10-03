Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars - Eco-friendly cars

Mr Julian Ko from sgcarmart and Claressa discuss the pros and cons of eco friendly electric and hybrid cars and name their favourites in this Money FM podcast.
Published
42 min ago

Chasing Cars - Eco-friendly cars

16:54 mins

Synopsis: Mr Julian Ko from sgcarmart and Claressa discuss the pros and cons of eco friendly electric and hybrid cars and name their favourites from the available options.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

