Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars - Cool commercial pick-ups

Chasing Cars: Cool commercial pick-ups
13:22 mins
Synopsis: Mr Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Money FM's Claressa Monteiro talk about the coolest commercial pick-ups out in the vehicle market.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt