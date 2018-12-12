Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars - Car of The Year Nominees Pt 1

Chasing Cars: Car of The Year Nominees Pt 1

16:52 mins

Synopsis: Sgcarmart's Car Of The Year is a highly-anticipated honour list. We look at some of the nominees that made the list and highlight some that are definitely worth a look if you are in the market for a new car.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

