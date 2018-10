Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars - All things Audi

Chasing Cars: All Things Audi

18:31 mins

Synopsis: After Audi's Brand Experience 2018, Mr Julian Koh from sgcarmart and Money FM's Claressa Monteiro talk about all things Audi, particularly the newly-launched A8 that blew them both away.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

