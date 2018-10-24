Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars - All things Audi

Chasing Cars: All Things Audi
18:31 mins
Synopsis: After Audi's Brand Experience 2018, Mr Julian Koh from sgcarmart and Money FM's Claressa Monteiro talk about all things Audi, particularly the newly-launched A8 that blew them both away.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt