Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins

The Breakfast Huddle: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins

12:27 mins

Synopsis: In Budget 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat mapped out a huge vision to phase out internal combustion engines and push for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2040 with supporting infrastructure islandwide.

Mr Paul Welsford, vice-president of Electric Vehicle Association of Singapore, talks to us about how the Singapore government can make EVs attractive in Singapore and the advantages of driving one.

Produced by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Rhianne Yasmin Boland of The Breakfast Huddle on Money FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt