Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins

The Breakfast Huddle: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins
12:27 mins
Synopsis: In Budget 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat mapped out a huge vision to phase out internal combustion engines and push for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2040 with supporting infrastructure islandwide.
Mr Paul Welsford, vice-president of Electric Vehicle Association of Singapore, talks to us about how the Singapore government can make EVs attractive in Singapore and the advantages of driving one.
Produced by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Rhianne Yasmin Boland of The Breakfast Huddle on Money FM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt