Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins

In this Money FM podcast, Mr Paul Welsford, vice-president of Electric Vehicle Association of Singapore, talks about how the Singapore government can make EVs attractive in Singapore and the advantages of driving one.
Published
54 min ago

12:27 mins

Synopsis: In Budget 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat mapped out a huge vision to phase out internal combustion engines and push for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2040 with supporting infrastructure islandwide.

Mr Paul Welsford, vice-president of Electric Vehicle Association of Singapore, talks to us about how the Singapore government can make EVs attractive in Singapore and the advantages of driving one. 

Produced by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Rhianne Yasmin Boland of The Breakfast Huddle on Money FM 89.3

