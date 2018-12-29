THE STRAITS TIMES CAR OF THE YEAR 2018
Kia Stinger is the champion
The performance saloon is first Korean car to clinch The Straits Times Car of the Year title
The Kia Stinger has beaten a field of strong contenders to become The Straits Times Car of the Year 2018 - the first Korean model to clinch the top spot since the awards started 16 years ago.
The performance saloon scored 315 point - 21 points ahead of runner-up, the Audi RS4 Avant. The RS4 was merely a point ahead of third-placed BMW M5.
Last year, only two points separated the winner (Lexus LC500) and the runner-up (Peugeot 3008).
The Stinger won with its uncommon and uncompromising blend of sportiness, comfort and refinement. Like all contenders, it was judged against its peers for nine key attributes: performance, handling, ride, build quality, efficiency, ergonomics, styling, value for money and X-factor.
Equipped with a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the car gets 365bhp and 510Nm of torque going to its rear wheels. In short, thunderbolt and lightning - very, very frightening.
Yet, it is extremely balanced and civilised, hurtling towards the century mark in 4.9 seconds without wheelspin and with just a hint of a wayward rear even with its traction control switched off.
The Straits Times Car of the Year past winners
2003: Volvo XC90
2004: Honda Odyssey
2005: Volkswagen Golf GTI
2006: Honda Civic
2007: Audi R8
2008: Jaguar XF
2009: Volkswagen Scirocco
2010: Jaguar XJ
2011: Range Rover Evoque
2012: Porsche 911
2013: Volkswagen Golf
2014: BMW i3
2015: BMW i8
2016: Volvo S90
2017: Lexus LC500
Lawyer Edric Pan, one of 11 judges in this year's panel, says: "Out of nowhere, Kia has landed a stinging blow to the sports saloon establishment.
"The Stinger looks great, delivers storming performance and has a genuinely superb chassis, combining a well-sorted ride with agile handling and entertaining rear-driven balance."
Torque associate editor Jeremy Chua adds: "Kia has executed this fabulous fastback with absolute flourish. The design is right, the driving position is spot-on, and that tail-happy handling - it has unquestionably nailed this one. Utterly compelling."
Another judge, freelance writer Lynn Tan, says: "The Kia Stinger possesses the beautiful proportions of a gran turismo and the performance which lives up to its name.
"Compared with Continental rivals with similar specifications, it is a smaller sting to your wallet."
Two other cars deserve special mention in this year's awards - which lined up new models launched by authorised agents. Namely, the Skoda Kodiaq sport utility vehicle and Skoda Superb sedan.
Skoda, a Volkswagen-owned Czech brand, has just returned to the Singapore market after a four-year hiatus. Yet, two of its cars made it to the top 10 list (out of about 50 new models launched). A third, the Octavia compact sedan, missed making the mark by just a whiff.
Of the Superb, Mr Chua says: "Talk about having a name to live up to. But the Superb does, with a blend of space, refinement and equipment you would normally find only in luxury cars."
Ms Tan adds: "The Kodiaq 'Czechs' all the right boxes with little touches which make a big difference.
"The fact that it is quick on its feet and handles like something half its size simply makes it all the more endearing."