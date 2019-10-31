Kia Niro Hybrid: Smarter than the streets

It has been said that it’s not how hard, but how smart you work that counts. To this end, we all need a car that is as smart as you to get the most from what we have.

The car that’s perfectly suited for those who do things the smart way is undoubtedly the Kia Niro Hybrid.

Recently, the Kia Niro Hybrid has been refreshed with a host of updates that namely includes a revised power output of 130hp, which lands this car in the Cat A COE segment. Additionally, this petrol-electric hybrid qualifies for an A2 VES banding which earns it a cool $10,000 rebate for doing your part in sustainable mobility.

The smart money proposition is compounded by the ultra efficient petrol-electric drivetrain that enables the Kia Niro Hybrid to consume just 4-litres of fuel to travel 100km. That’s less than half the consumption of a typical Cat A sedan.

Inside, an intelligent cabin employs technology to render a comfortable and efficient drive. The air-conditioning system for example, features a ‘driver-only’ mode where only the area around the driver’s seat is cooled if there are no other occupants in the car. This keeps fuel consumption down by not wasting engine power on cooling unoccupied parts of the cabin.

Drivers who spend lots of time behind the wheel are bound to appreciate the lengths Kia has gone through to make the Niro a comfortable car to cover long distances in. For starters, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat promises a perfect driving position while convenience features like cruise control and integrated steering wheel controls make driving effortless.



Recently, the Kia Niro Hybrid has been refreshed with a host of updates. PHOTO: KIA



When it’s time to pick up some passengers, the Kia Niro Hybrid is equally adept at pampering your guests as well. Those in the front seats for instance, are treated to ventilated seats that can waft cool air through your back or can even warm you up if the need arises.

With our busy schedules and increasingly hectic traffic conditions, a car with advanced safety features like those on the Kia Niro Hybrid can prove extremely helpful. Blind Spot Detection for example, prompts the driver of any upcoming vehicle that may be in the blind spot before a lane change is made. Lane Keeping Assist on the other hand, automatically keeps the car from drifting into the next lane.

Potential mishaps in the car park can be mitigated with features like Rear Cross Traffic Alert. If you’re reversing out of a lot, the system will warn the driver of an on-coming vehicle or pedestrian before the hazard can be seen.

Those who place a priority on passenger safety will also be glad to know that the Kia Niro Hybrid comes with seven airbags as well as active safety features such as Vehicle Stability Management and Electronic Stability Control that can help prevent an accident from happening in the first place.

Another nice touch is the wireless smartphone charger that will recharge a compatible smartphone without the need for unsightly and troublesome cables.

Speaking of smartphones, the Kia Niro Hybrid also comes with connectivity functions such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that make for seamless pairing of popular navigation apps such as Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze while listening to streaming services such as Spotify or catch up on an audio book or podcast.

Even the most demanding mobile users will feel at home in the Kia Niro Hybrid as this car offers multiple USB ports for charging or connecting their devices to the built-in infotainment system.

Whether you need a family car with enough luggage space for extended road trips or you need a car that can accommodate your adventurous lifestyle, the Kia Niro’s luggage capacity of up to 427-litres should satisfy your needs while its parallel hybrid system means spending less time looking for petrol stations and more time enjoying your drive.

With a combination of unbeatable fuel economy and clever tech features, the improved Kia Niro Hybrid lets you be smart with your money and smarter than the streets.

Find out more and book a Kia test drive at www.kia.sg/Niro.