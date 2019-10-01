Kia Cerato: The Everyday Super Hero

Super heroes usually have more than one identity. When they’re not saving the world, many of them have day jobs or different personas. We may not know it, but many of us are in fact, real life super heroes. You could be a lady boss by day and nurturing Mum by night, or even golfer on Wednesdays and a doting Dad everyday.

Just as some super heroes rely on gadgets or special vehicles that enable them to do their jobs, real life heroes often also need the best sedan in Singapore that can keep up with them as well.

In many ways, the Kia Cerato is a real life super hero on four wheels. When the busy working parent is taking care of business, the Korean-built sedan takes care of them and their families with a host of convenience and safety features that are not always found in its segment.

For starters, the Kia Cerato looks the part of a chic sedan with stunning details that stand out from the other anonymous-looking competitors. The boldly shaped, headlamp housings impart a touch of aggression that means business while the intersection of the side contour and the front grille balances the sporty visage.

The Cerato’s distinctive look is completed by how the tail lamps seamlessly blend with the rear trunk lid spoiler that contributes to its winning personality.

Lately, climate change has been making headlines and can be felt especially during the recent haze outbreak. In this department, the Kia Cerato has you covered with a powerful climate control air-conditioning system as well as ventilated front seats that will cool the driver and front passenger in no time as cooled air is wafted through the seats to keep business shirts and dresses free of perspiration and put you in a more comfortable state of mind for a stressless drive.

Smartphones are essential tools for almost every professional so it's just as well that the Kia Cerato is fitted with a wireless smartphone charger so your device can always be charged up without wasting time messing with cables.

Another convenient feature is the Smart Trunk System which, automatically opens the boot when the driver stands within a metre with the smart key is in the pocket or bag. Handy when you have your hands full of grocery bags or a sleeping child in your arms.



Kia Cerato has a host of convenience and safety features that are not always found in its segment. PHOTO: KIA



Super heros are also known for being quick and this car can help you find the fastest routes to beat traffic jams with Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto connectivity that seamlessly displays navigation apps such as Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze on the Kia Cerato’s 8-inch infotainment display where the driver can be informed of real-time traffic updates or hazards that may lie ahaead and find alternative routes all while safely driving the car.

When it comes to safety, there are also several features that makes the Kia Cerato one safest cars in its class. The GT Line version for example, comes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ensures optimal braking performance and directional control by automatically delivering the right amount of braking force to each wheel based on evaluation of engine torque and driving circumstances.

Meanwhile additional protection comes from six airbags and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to prevent an accident from happening in the first place.



Kia Cerato comes with a powerful climate control air-conditioning system as well as ventilated front seats that will cool the driver and front passenger. PHOTO: KIA



While these safety systems will hopefully never be needed to be called into action, the Kia Cerato also delivers an entertaining drive with its lively 1.5-litre engine and paddle shifters behind the steering wheel in the GT Line model for instantaneous response to keep keener drivers entertained.

At the end of a busy day, the Kia Cerato also pampers its occupants with a touch of class like a power sunroof that lets in the fresh and bathes the cabin with sunlight for a refreshingly airy ambience and a relaxing drive home.

Visit Kia.sg/Cerato for more information and register for a Kia test drive.