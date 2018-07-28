Kia Cerato in the limelight

Usually, only aspirational cars make it to the cover of Torque. But the new Kia Cerato is special enough to take centre stage in the August edition of Singapore's leading motoring magazine.

Elsewhere, a two-way fight between the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Cayman. Which two-litre sportscar will win?

And for fans of sport utility vehicles, look out for what is possibly the biggest group test of its kind staged by Torque - one that involves cars from four countries. The contestants are the Mini Cooper Countryman, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Honda CR-V.

If it is an executive sedan that you are eyeing, how about the new Lexus ES and Audi A6? Both are between the covers of the August issue.

Torque, out at newsstands now.