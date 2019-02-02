Is the BMW 3-series the ultimate driving machine?

The spotlight falls on BMW's new 3-series this month. The car is brimming with new tech and features. But does it still deserve to be called an "ultimate driving machine"?

February's Torque has plenty for sport utility vehicle (SUV) lovers too. The Porsche Cayenne S, Maserati Levante S and Jaguar F-Pace go head to head in a premium crossover shootout. This epic group test aside, look out for an in-depth review of Audi's Q8.

A little farther down the line, check out the Karoq, the newest crossover from clever Czech manufacturer Skoda.

If SUVs are not your cup of tea, then read about a 1,500km road trip - in a Porsche Cayman 718, no less.

Torque, out at newsstands now.