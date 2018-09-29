In A-class of its own

Looking at photos of the low-slung hatch of the cover car, it is hard to imagine its ancestor once failed the infamous Moose Avoidance Test.

Yes, the Mercedes-Benz A-class has come a long way. In its latest form, it not only tries to steal the limelight from the Volkswagen Golf, but its interior is also said to be a show-stopper too.

October's Torque has a detailed review of the baby Merc.

Also in the issue is a three-way shootout featuring three sedans: Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia, Renault Megane. Which ride emerges king of the heap?

And find out what it is like to drive the $4.5 million McLaren Senna.

If you have also been wondering if ride-hailing company Grab is a monopoly, pick up your copy of Torque, out at newsstands now.