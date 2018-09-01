Hot Hyundai i30N

Published
1 hour ago

Driving is about fun and freedom, as much as it is about utility and mobility.

September's Torque exemplifies this with its cover car - the Hyundai i30N, a hot hatch set to give Volkswagen Golf GTI owners sweaty palms.

The month's twin test pits two luxury convertibles against each other - the Audi A5 Cabriolet and the Mercedes-Benz E200 Cabriolet. Which topless four-seater should you put money down for?

September's group test is a test of practicality and versatility, featuring the Lexus RX350L, Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90.

Torque, out at newsstands now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2018, with the headline 'Hot Hyundai i30N'. Print Edition | Subscribe
