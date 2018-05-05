Hot cars and topless wonders

Coinciding with the rising temperatures of May, hot cars grace the cover of Torque this month.

The sizzling new Renault Megane RS takes centre stage, flanked by twin peaks from Volkswagen - the Golf R and Golf GTI.

Two topless wonders from Audi - the TT Roadster and more superlative R8 Spyder - offer wind-in-the-hair fun in the sun.

Even if you are shopping for a limousine, you cannot escape the heat. Lexus' latest LS flagship is possibly the sportiest shape to grace the executive driveway. Find out how the LS350 fares against the BMW 740Li and Mercedes-Benz S320L.

