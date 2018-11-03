Fitness fanatic's sporty ride

Lawyer Bonnie Kwok is not very good at parallel parking.

Once, she tried to do it along Mohamed Sultan Road and made a royal spectacle of herself.

"It was a tight space and I was at it for five to six attempts," the 47-year-old recalls.

"Someone from across the road was staring at me and he was looking more and more amused. I was so embarrassed that I left."

But the mother of two is quite adept at another parallel exercise: the back lever. It requires her to extend her arms backwards, gripping hold of a chin-up bar, while her body hangs parallel to the ground, face downwards.

Ms Kwok, a former national swimmer, is proud of her physical abilities, pointing out that she took up callisthenics just 21/2 years ago.

She is also rather proud of her Porsche 911 Carrera S, a 40th birthday present from her husband, who is also a lawyer.

Ms Kwok said he thought it was an appropriate step up from her Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0, which was a sporty car. He even got her a special registration number - SKA8671A - to reflect her birthday on June 8, 1971.

Initially, Ms Kwok was hesitant about the Porsche, as she was not sure if she could handle such a powerful sports car. But she soon became comfortable with it and the 911 became a day-to-day car.

She drives it to the office and the gym. The front boot of the rear-engine Porsche holds her gym and swim gear.

She also ferries her children - Elliot, 13, and Tessa, 11 - to their tuition classes in the 911. They are still small and do not complain about being herded to the tight rear quarters.

Ms Kwok says she loves the power of the car and especially the engine as it roars to life when she starts it. "It picks up speed so fast and so easily. It can practically fly."

Looking at some of Ms Kwok's gym routines, it appears she can fly too.

She documents her gym manoeuvres on Instagram under @bonniekwokfitmum. She started the account to inspire her son to take up calisthenics.

"He now wants to do what mummy can do," she says with a smile.

Her daughter does gymnastics.

Ms Kwok confesses that there was a period when exercise was the last thing on her mind. She was then in her 30s and a young mother starting her own legal practice.

Still, she tried to keep fit by running home after work.

"Fitness is for all ages," she says. "With consistent training, the body can build immense strength."

She keeps her Porsche in good shape too.

"The engine has never given me any trouble. It has done only about 40,000km of mostly city driving," she says.

Although she plans to renew its certificate of entitlement when it expires in three years, she did jokingly tell her husband that for her 50th birthday, a Ferrari would do just fine as a gift.

•The writer contributes to Torque, a motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines.

What's in the boot?

•A swimming board

•A pair of running shoes

•A gym bag with gear

•A pair of shoes for the office