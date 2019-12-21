Fast Lane: VW Golf earns five stars despite safety flaw

VW Golf earns five stars despite safety flaw

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf has garnered the maxmium five-star rating on the European New Car Assessement Programme's (NCAP) crash test. The Golf is also the first Volkswagen to make use of V2X connectivity (vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure) to enable advance hazard warnings, an important new technology that will soon be included in Euro NCAP's rating. But the car suffers a door opening in a side impact crash test. VW says it is looking into the root cause of the safety glitch.

Toyota Corolla Altis comes in three variants

Toyota's 12th-generation Corolla Altis has been making its presence felt on the road, ahead of its official launch at the 2020 Singapore Motorshow next month.

Authorised agent Borneo Motors is keeping mum on details, but The Straits Times understands the car comes in three variants, including a hybrid.

The mainstays are likely to have 1.6-litre engines with 120 to 128bhp, paired with a continuously variable gearbox.

Styled like a mini Camry, the Thai-made Altis starts at below $95,000, undercutting the exquisitely built Mazda 3 substantially.

The Last Overland expedition completed

The Last Overland, a 100-day Singapore-to-London odyssey in a 1955 Land Rover Series I (which made the London-to-Singapore journey more than 60 years ago), has crossed the finish line. The team - which included 87-year-old Tim Slessor, who was part of the original expedition, and Singaporean Larry Leong - faced many challenges along the way.

The Series I Landie, one of three cars in the adventure, survived a major mechanical mishap where its back wheel fell off at 70kmh in Turkmenistan, severing the car's brakes. The team also visited the Land Rover facility in Nitra, Slovakia, where they came face to face with the new Defender.

Christopher Tan