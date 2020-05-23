Fast Lane: Volvo caps speed at 180kmh for all its cars

Volvo caps speed at 180kmh for all its cars

Every new Volvo car now comes with a 180kmh speed limit, as part of the brand's goal of achieving zero fatality in its cars.

Apart from the speed cap, every Volvo will now also come with a Care Key, which allows Volvo drivers to set additional limitations on the car's top speed, for example, before lending their car to other family members or to younger and inexperienced drivers.

Porsche premieres 911 Targa

Porsche has unveiled its latest 911 Targa. The all-wheel-drive Targa 4 and Targa 4S sport a fully automatic roof system and a wraparound rear window. The roof can be comfortably opened and closed in just 19 seconds.

The Targa is powered by a 3-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with twin turbochargers. The Targa 4 delivers 385hp, allowing it to hit 100kmh in 4.2 seconds with Sport Chrono. The Targa 4S boasts 450hp and reaches the century mark in just 3.6 seconds. The top speed of the Targa 4 is 289kmh, while the 4S peaks at 304kmh.

VW Singapore gets facelift

Volkswagen Singapore has undergone a brand revamp, which includes a renovated showroom and new digital initiatives.

The revamped showroom, website and social channels focus more on customers' experience and user-friendly interfaces rather than on cars. A virtual showroom, live chat and video streaming allow customers to access the brand any time and anywhere.

Ducati introduces e-bikes and e-scooters

A new line of Ducati e-mobility products will be launched this year. There will be three folding e-bikes and four e-scooters. The range was developed with the Ducati Design Centre, which has worked in conjunction with Italdesign for the e-bikes.

The scooters have motors from 250W to 500W, while the e-bikes are equipped with 250W motors.

Meanwhile, Skoda has unveiled a foldable e-scooter designed to fit into the spare wheel well without compromising luggage space.

Weighing just 5kg but able to carry passengers up to 100kg, the Skoda Scooter has a patented folding mechanism that allows it to be folded up in a few simple steps. When collapsed, it measures just 49cm by 42cm by 11cm and fits into the spare wheel well under the boot floor of the Scala and Kamiq.

Ssangyong Tivoli gets tweaked styling, engines and tech

Ssangyong has refreshed its Tivoli crossover for this year.

Outside, the cars' front and rear sport minor revisions. Inside, there is a new interior fascia with a revamped infotainment system. Additional safety features, lower noise, vibration and harshness levels, and enhanced driving dynamics are part of the package.

A new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol are part of the line-up.

More people likely to drive after lockdown: Study

A new study shows more people are more likely to drive in the future and almost half are less likely to use public transport after lockdown measures are lifted.

British parking app YourParkingSpace.co.uk's study surveyed more than 3,000 people.

Just one in 35 said he or she was more likely to use public transport, while a staggering one in two said less likely.

Just over four in 10 said they would be more likely to drive, compared with a mere one in 10 who answered less likely.

Peugeot unveils all-electric van

Peugeot has rolled out its battery-powered e-Expert van. The vehicle can take payloads of up to 1,275kg and have a towing weight of 1,000kg.

Nearly 80 per cent of commercial vehicle drivers travel, on average, less than 200km a day, making the e-Expert - which has a range of over 300km - a viable choice.