Fast Lane: Volkswagen Polo big on features

Volkswagen Polo big on features

Volkswagen's sixth-generation Polo is here.

The first Polo built on the carmaker's new MQB platform, the car is powered by a 115hp/200Nm 1-litre turbocharged engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

For a small car, it has big features, including keyless entry, smartphone connectivity and six airbags.

Two versions are available - Comfortline and Beats. The Polo accelerates from zero to 100kmh in 9.5 seconds. Prices start at $89,900.

Subaru Forester has arrived

The new Subaru Forester has landed in Singapore. Built on Subaru's latest global platform and featuring EyeSight Driver Assist, the 2-litre model offers the Forester's offroad reputation and newfound refinement.

Its "Boxer" engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission with seven manual select positions.

A new dial-switch allows the driver to access terrain drive modes, while active torque vectoring enhances cornering on the tarmac.

New SAIC Volkswagen factory for electric cars

By 2020, a new SAIC Volkswagen factory in Anting, Shanghai, will produce cars and battery systems based on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive Kit, a unique platform specifically designed for mass production of electric drives.

The first vehicle to be produced there will be a sport utility vehicle. The new facility will also further the Volkswagen Group's vision for Industry 4.0, delivering improved automation rates, efficiency and a high production capacity.

Fuel-cell Hyundai scores five stars for safety

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has tested its first fuel-cell car and found it to excel in crash safety.

The Hyundai Nexo is the first hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle that Euro NCAP has tested. It achieved the maximum five-star rating.

The fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz A-class, the Mazda 6 and the Lexus ES all also achieved five stars.

The Peugeot Rifter and its stablemates, the Citroen Berlingo and the Opel Combo, achieved four stars in the latest round of NCAP tests.

Mobile phone use allowed at petrol stations: SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has confirmed that cell phone usage at petrol kiosks does not pose a fire risk.

Following a Straits Times motoring article last week stating there has been no evidence linking petrol station fires to mobile phones, the SCDF said: "Currently, the Fire Code does not prohibit the use of mobile phones at petrol stations.

"The use of mobile phones at petrol stations does not pose undue fire risk as the emitted radiowaves are insufficient to ignite any possibly flammable vapour."

Refreshed Audi R8 is more powerful

Audi has given its R8 supercar one more once-over. Both Coupe and Spyder variants produce 570hp (up from 540hp previously), while the V10 Plus - now renamed V10 Performance - gets 620hp (up from 610hp).

Torque is up marginally in both engines - to 550Nm and 580Nm respectively. The century sprint takes the Coupe 3.4 seconds and the Spyder, 3.5 seconds. The V10 Performance Coupe does it in 3.1 seconds and the Performance Spyder in 3.2 seconds.

Top speeds are between 320kmh and 329kmh. To complete the revision, the R8 is visually sportier, with a suspension tweaked to reflect its more hardcore capabilities.

Lynk & Co unveils 500hp concept road car

Lynk & Co, the Geely-owned urban mobility brand, and Cyan Racing, the reigning World Champions of touring car racing, have teamed up.

The alliance is not confined to the race track. The pair unveiled a 500hp concept road car based on the TCR race car.

Tesla turns a $430m quarterly profit

Electric carmaker Tesla reported a "historic" profitable quarter on Wednesday, according to Agence France-Presse. Driven by demand for its Model 3, Tesla said net income reached US$311.5 million (S$430 million) on revenue that more than doubled to US$6.8 billion in the quarter that ended Sept 30.

Shares in the company leapt 12 per cent to US$323.25 in after-market trades that followed the release of earnings figures for its fiscal third quarter. For the same period a year ago, the company reported a loss of US$619 million.

Christopher Tan