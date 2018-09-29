Fast Lane: Torque on the Move attracts 46 teams

Torque on the Move attracts 46 teams

Torque, Singapore's leading motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines, held the ninth edition of Torque on the Move last Saturday. The annual automotive telematch's theme this year was Two to Tango, and attracted 46 teams.

Three checkpoints and 15 bonus challenges kept the 120 participants busy and their cars buzzing along from noon to 4pm.

The three highest-scoring teams on the winners' podium were (from first to third place): Team 18, Jared Lim and Benjamin Yap; Team 10, Ezen Ho and Chris Tan; and Team 27, Alexander Chia and Beatrice Zhang.

The top team drove off with more than $3,000 worth of prizes, including petrol vouchers from Hyundai, a set of Yokohama tyres, Kappa sportswear vouchers, watches and gadgets.

Audi concepts galore

Petrolheads can catch a glimpse of some of the most radical Audi concepts at the Audi Brand Experience Singapore from Oct 10 to 14 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Along with new models and some of the most anticipated debuts for this year, the event will show how far Audi has come in electrification and automation.

Among them is the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo, which started life as a "Gran Turismo" PlayStation game.

Audi has taken it further, developing it into a fully functional race car. The car coming to Singapore is a working example that gives demonstration runs during Formula E races. It cost €1 million (S$1.6 million) to create.

For tickets, visit www.audibrandexperience.sg.

New plug-in hybrid DS 7 Crossback

Watch out Lexus RX450h, here is the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4. The 300hp/450Nm plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of 50km is the first of DS Automobiles' range of electrified models. Its petrol engine is assisted by two electric motors.

More electrified Peugeots

Plug-in variants of Peugeot's 3008, 508 and 508SW have been launched. All can run on full-electric mode (50km), all-wheel-drive, and choice of drive modes. Their motors are powered by 300-volt lithium-ion batteries. The cars come with e-Save, a feature which allows drivers to reserve electric energy for planned routes ahead.

Volvo V60 Cross Country revealed

Volvo Cars has unveiled its new V60 Cross Country. The mid-size rugged estate sits up to 75mm higher from the ground than the regular V60, thanks to the specially developed Cross Country chassis and suspension that enhance the car's off-road capability. All-wheel-drive, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Stability Control, Corner Traction Control and a special Off-Road driving mode are part of the package.

A Mini just for Singapore

Mini has created the Cooper S Clubman Savile Row Edition exclusively for Singapore. Embellished with Savile Row livery on the bonnet, roof, doors and boot, the gentleman's Mini sports superior leather upholstery and sport leather steering wheel. It sits on new 18-inch alloy wheels in Dark Spectre Grey and wears new body colours.

Christopher Tan