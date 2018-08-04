Fast Lane: Suzuki Swift lands in Singapore

The third-generation Suzuki Swift (above) has landed and was unveiled at authorised agent Champion Motors' new home in Chang Charn Road last Friday. Priced from $83,900, the 1-litre turbo has 109bhp and 160Nm of torque on tap. It hits 100kmh in 10 seconds and a top speed of 190kmh.

With a roomy interior and generously equipped, the car is expected to make its presence felt on the road. The next major launch for Suzuki will be the iconic Jimny sub-compact sport utility vehicle, which shares the Swift's engine and is expected to be priced similarly. The model was launched in Japan last month and has garnered more than 15,000 bookings.