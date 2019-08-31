Fast Lane: Sleeker GLE Coupe

Sleeker GLE Coupe

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe has a shorter wheelbase than the GLE and is 9 per cent more aerodynamic than its predecessor. It is 4,939mm long and 2,010mm wide (39mm longer and 7mm wider than its predecessor), with a wheelbase 20mm longer than its predecessor's but 60mm shorter than that of the GLE.

Said to have a more direct steering ratio than its rivals, it will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month with two new inline-six turbodiesels. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is the top of the range with 435hp on tap as well as a 22hp additional boost from its 48-volt electrical system. It will have seven drive modes.

Contactless car vending machine cuts out haggling

British car trading portal Auto Trader has launched Britain's first car vending machine. Installed at Spitalfields Market, London, it features an electric Renault Zoe, which consumers can buy on the spot through their phone.

A poll of 2,000 British motorists found that 92 per cent admitted they were bad at haggling when it comes to buying a car and 89 per cent said they found haggling embarrassing.

Plug-in Volvo S60

Volvo's mid-sized S60 saloon now features a 390hp T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a 405hp Polestar-engineered variant to be announced shortly. The T8 plug-in does the century sprint in 4.6 seconds and has an electric-only range of nearly 58km, which means it is both powerful and potentially emission-free for most commutes.

Hyundai e-scooter fitted with suspension

Hyundai Motor has developed an e-scooter with a range of 20km and a top speed of 20kmh. The rear-wheel-drive scooter comes with front and rear lights. When mounted on a vehicle, the scooter is charged automatically. The front wheel comes with suspension to provide a smoother ride.

More Merc hybrid variants

The Mercedes-Benz A-class is now available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The A250e and B250e feature third-generation hybrid systems.

The German manufacturer aims to extend its plug-in hybrid offering to more than 20 model variants by next year. The A250e offers an all-electric range of up to 75km, a system output of 160kW and peak torque of 450Nm. The saloon version hits 100kmh in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 235kmh.

Torque form

Torque, Singapore's premier motoring bi-monthly magazine published by SPH Magazines, held the 10th edition of Torque On The Move - the Volkswagen Edition - last Saturday.

More than 30 of the 48 participating cars were Volkswagens, with two participants in each car. The teams had to rely on their street smarts and road-savviness to travel from one challenge to another until they reached Singapore's largest automotive hub, Carros Centre, which was the start and end point of this year's event.

Team 55 (Norman Tang Junxian and Glenn Song Heng An) came in first to clinch more than $6,000 worth of prizes, including $3,500 worth of petrol vouchers sponsored by Volkswagen.

Revamped Audi TT coupe arrives

A refreshed version of Audi's third-generation TT coupe has landed. With subtle cosmetic tweaks and more features, the car starts off with a new 2-litre engine with 230hp, which replaces the 1.8-litre 180hp. Priced at $227,400 with a certificate of entitlement, it will be joined by a roadster variant soon.

Shop for a BMW online

Buy a BMW on Lazada? The German brand says "why not?". It has launched its new 1-series on the e-commerce platform, allowing customers in Singapore to place a $500 booking fee on the BMW LazMall store for a BMW 118i M Sport. The launch marks the entry of the first automotive brand on LazMall in Singapore. From Sept 9, the first 11 units of the 118i M Sport bought this way will be offered with a car loan interest rate of 1.18 per cent - less than half the prevailing rate.

Seat Tarraco goes electric

Seat's Tarraco sport utility vehicle now comes with a plug-in option. Equipped with a 13kWh battery pack, the Tarraco plug-in hybrid electric vehicle has an all-electric range of more than 50km and a total output of 245hp. It packs a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor fed by a 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric van

The Mercedes-Benz EQV is a van-based multi-seater with a promised range of 405km. With rapid charging, the car's battery can be replenished from 10 per cent to 80 per cent full in less than an hour.

The multi-purpose vehicle comes in two wheelbases. To be made in Vitoria in northern Spain, where the V-Class and Mercedes-Benz Vito are also made, the EQV has a peak output of 150kW and a top speed of up to 160kmh.

Opel launches electric rally car

Opel has become the first car manufacturer to offer an electric rally car. The Corsa-e Rally will compete in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup - the first brand cup for electric cars in the world, which builds on the success of the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup.

Set to begin next summer, it will see 15 of Opel's pioneering electric cars on the grid. The Corsa-e Rally makes 100kW and 260Nm, and promises a range of 328km.