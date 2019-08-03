Fast Lane: Rimac's 1,887bhp electric racer

Rimac's 1,887bhp electric racer

Croatian supercar maker Rimac Automobili has unveiled the Rimac C Two, a four-motor electric racer capable of reaching 100kmh in under two seconds and a top speed of 413kmh. Powered by a 120kWh battery generating 1,887bhp and 2,300Nm of torque, the car will give the Bugatti Veyron a run for its money. Only 150 units will be made and deliveries are slated to start next year.

Less than 10 years old, Rimac also develops technology solutions for brands such as Aston Martin, Pininfarina, Koenigsegg and Porsche. Porsche and Hyundai Motor have become minority shareholders in the last two years.

Ford's anniversary Mustang revealed

Marking the iconic Mustang's 55th anniversary, Ford has unleashed a special-edition Ford Mustang 55 450hp 5-litre V8 for Europe. The 2.3-litre turbo variant is also revised with Shelby-inspired exterior details and performance exhaust. At the same time, the Mustang Bullitt continues for a second year owing to popular demand for the 460hp special edition model celebrating the legendary 1968 Warner Bros film.

Land Rover unveils kits to upgrade the Defender

Land Rover now has Classic upgrade kits for its 90-and 110-wheelbase Defenders. Wheel, suspension, braking and engine upgrades are inspired by the limited-edition Defender Works V8.

The kits, the first of their kind from Land Rover Classic, allow Defender owners to enhance 90 and 110 derivatives built between 1994 and 2016.

Audi's new off-roader

Audi's A1 Citycarver is based on the A1 Sportback, but with 4cm of additional ground clearance, the car is rugged like a crossover. It rides on larger wheels and a new suspension with a higher ride height.

Underbody protection painted in stainless steel hints at its off-road capability. Its wheel arches and redesigned side sills sport add-on parts in a contrasting colour.

Electricity-generating tyres a new energy source

A new technology that could see tyres generate electricity on the move is being developed by engineers in Japan.

Falken's parent company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, together with Professor Hiroshi Tani of Kansai University, have developed the Energy Harvester that takes advantage of the build-up of static electricity to produce power efficiently as the tyre turns.

Inside the Energy Harvester are two layers of rubber each covered in an electrode, along with a negatively charged film that interfaces with a positively charged film. When fixed to the inside of a conventional tyre carcass, it generates electricity as the tyre deforms during rotation.

Engineers believe the Energy Harvester could lead to practical applications as a power source for sensors used in tyre pressure-monitoring systems and other devices without the need for batteries.

Skoda Scala with purer air

The Skoda Scala's dual-zone air-conditioner is now filtered.

It uses a special cabin filter and air quality sensor to filter out pollen and other impurities. Once these particles are sensed, the system will automatically shut off the outside air inlet. It also uses multiple sensors to monitor both inside and outside temperature and humidity - as well as a sunlight sensor that can detect not only the intensity, but also the direction of the sun's rays.

The air-conditioning is then adjusted accordingly.

