Fast Lane: Renault Clio to arrive in Singapore this year

Renault Clio to arrive in Singapore this year

The new Clio will be Renault's first hybrid model. Renault says it showcases its E-Tech system, developed in-house, which is said to make use of two motors mounted in a series between the engine and the transmission - one for starting and the other for propulsion.

The car has all-LED headlights, a 9.3-inch vertical multimedia screen and a 10-inch thin-film transistor digital instrument binnacle. It comes in 10 exterior colours. Built on a new platform, the car is slated to land in Singapore in the third quarter of the year as a 1-litre turbo. The hybrid variant may not arrive until 2021.

Jaguar Land Rover paves the way for self-driving cars

Jaguar Land Rover has developed a system that projects the direction of travel onto the road ahead of self-driving vehicles, to tell other road users what a vehicle is going to do next.

The intelligent technology beams a series of projections onto the road to show the intentions of the vehicle - for example, stopping and turning left or right - as part of research into how people can develop their trust in autonomous technology.

In the future, the projections could even be used to share obstacle detection and journey updates with pedestrians.

Sounds good. If only this could be applied to existing human-driven cars now.

Skoda Kamiq unveiled in drawing

Here is the first sketch of the new Skoda Kamiq. The compact urban crossover has a relatively high ground clearance and features split headlights with daytime-running LEDs - a first for the brand.

It has a wide, upright radiator grille, which comes with double slats - typical of Skoda sport utility vehicles.

A silver-colour front spoiler underscores the model's off-road looks. The Kamiq will also be the first Skoda to have dynamic indicators.

Lotus and Williams team up to develop new powertrain technology

Lotus and Williams Advanced Engineering have entered a strategic technical partnership to share research and development into advanced propulsion technologies.

Lotus Engineering has extensive expertise in the integration and application of new technologies - for Lotus Cars and other engineering clients. Williams has experience across the automotive sector and beyond, as well as knowledge derived from four seasons of Formula E.

Groupe PSA to start testing autonomous cars in China

France's Groupe PSA has obtained a licence to start autonomous driving tests on open roads in Chongqing, China.

Groupe PSA is the first car manufacturer to have tested autonomous cars on open roads in France, from July 2015, as well as the first carmaker to obtain permission to carry out such tests with "non-expert" drivers in March 2017.

It said the challenge is to integrate its technology into the Chinese ecosystem "since the environment, infrastructure, map system and road users are different".

Koenigsegg, China's Nevs team up to make electric cars

Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg has teamed up with Saab's Chinese successor to go electric. Reuters reported that National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs), a Chinese-backed company born from the remnants of bankrupt Saab, is investing €150 million (S$231 million) in a venture with Koenigsegg to develop electric models.

Nevs, in which China's Evergrande Health recently became the majority investor, said it would take a 65 per cent stake in a new joint venture. Koenigsegg will hold the rest and contribute intellectual property, technology licences and product design. The deal deepens China's exposure to Swedish automakers, with Geely owning Volvo Cars.

Christopher Tan