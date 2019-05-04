Fast Lane: Only 200 units of Aston Martin’s manual sports car

Only 200 units of Aston Martin's manual sports car

Aston Martin goes old-school with the Vantage AMR, a sports car fitted with a seven-speed manual transmission.

The car is said to hit 100kmh in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 312kmh. It is 95kg lighter than the standard Vantage, and powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 510hp and 625Nm.

Only 200 units will be produced.

Mercedes-Benz unveils compact crossover

Mercedes-Benz showed off its Concept GLB at the Shanghai Motor Show.

The compact crossover is slightly bigger than the GLA, measuring 4,634mm long and 1,890mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,829mm.

It has seats for up to seven occupants. The second row is fore-and-aft adjustable by 140mm, with an eight-stage backrest inclination.

Fastest Aston Martin convertible

Aston Martin has made its fastest convertible to date. With a top speed of 338kmh, the DBS Superleggera Volante is a threat to men with toupees, and women with false eyelashes.

Powered by a 5.2-litre V12 engine delivering 715bhp and 900Nm of torque, the mouthful of an Aston will be in showrooms in Europe by the third quarter of this year. The super grand tourer's fabric canopy is tucked neatly away when not in use.

Volvo Cars to debut connected safety technology across Europe

Volvo Cars is making an industry-first connected safety technology available across Europe.

The technology allows Volvo cars to communicate with one another and alert drivers of nearby slippery road conditions and hazards via a cloud-based network.

Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert were first introduced in 2016 on Volvo's 90 series cars in Sweden and Norway. The features are available to Volvo drivers across Europe and is standard on all 2020 Volvos.

Volkswagen electric SUV to be launched in 2021

Volkswagen has presented the newest member of the ID family - the ID Roomzz . Volkswagen calls it a multi-variable all-rounder. The 5m electric sport utility vehicle will be launched in China in 2021, followed by other markets. It promises Level 4 autonomy.

All-in-one Kia electric vehicle

Kia has unveiled its vision of the future of electric vehicles and it is hot. The butterfly-door HabaNiro concept is a fully electric, all-wheel drive, four-seater with a range of 480km.

It is envisioned to offer full autonomous mode. Kia calls it an all-electric Everything Car - commuter, crossover, sport utility, state-of-the-art technology workroom and adventure vehicle.