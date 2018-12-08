Fast Lane: Nissan's Leaf gets race version

Nissan's Leaf gets race version

Talk about turning over a new Leaf.

Nissan has made a new race version of its mild-mannered Leaf - the world's best-selling battery-powered car.

The Leaf Nismo RC (above) is powered by two electric motors at opposite ends of its chassis. They produce 240kW (326hp) and 640Nm of instant torque, making it more than twice as powerful as the previous Leaf Nismo introduced in 2011.

The all-wheel-drive zero emission racer promises unrivalled cornering ability. The car is also lightweight, with a full carbon-fibre monocoque structure, allowing it to tip the scales at just 1,220kg. With 267hp to a tonne, the car blasts off to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds.

Eye glasses to eliminate motion sickness

More than 30 million people in Europe suffer from chronic travel sickness. In response, Citroen has created Seetroen, eye glasses designed to eliminate motion sickness.

The glasses contain a coloured liquid that recreates the horizon line to resolve conflict between the senses. In Britain, they are retailing for €99 (S$150) and are available at the Citroen Lifestyle Boutique (www.lifestyle.citroen.com).

Ford's big data to identify problematic traffic areas

It is often only after accidents have occurred that particular junctions or stretches of road are identified as problematic for drivers, cyclists or pedestrians.

Now, Ford has come up with a way to use big data to help cities identify locations that are most likely to be the scene of traffic incidents.

Ford Smart Mobility spent the last year recording one million kilometres of vehicle and driver behaviour in and around London.

Data from driving events such as braking, the severity of the braking, and even where hazard warning lights were applied, help to identify "near-misses".

Ford then cross-referenced this information against existing accident reports and built an algorithm to determine the likelihood of where incidents might occur.

Facelift for Mercedes' AMG GT



PHOTO: MERCEDES



Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a facelifted version (above) of the Mercedes-AMG GT. It features new controls on the steering wheel, a race recorder that tracks the driver's performance (up to 80 sets of data are recorded) and colour-coded displays to tell the driver if he or she is faster or slower than the previous best time.

Audi e-tron due in Singapore next year



PHOTO: AUDI



The Audi e-tron Launch Edition (above) will have virtual door mirrors, Matrix LED lighting, Valcona leather and 21-inch alloy wheels.

It hits 100kmh in under six seconds and promises a driving range of close to 400km.

The e-tron - which is bound for Singapore in the second half of next year - is powered by a 95kWh, 36-cell battery mounted beneath the passenger compartment. This feeds an electric motor positioned on each axle, which produce a total torque of 664Nm.

Classic Aston Martin gets electric twist

Aston Martin Lagonda is electrifying its classic models in a move to "future-proof" the collectibles. Developed around its so-called "cassette" EV powertrain, the move is also to mitigate any future legislation which might restrict the use of classic cars (which tend to be more polluting than modern cars).



PHOTO: ASTON MARTIN



Using knowledge acquired during the development of the Rapide E, the firm has completed its first conversion - a 1970 DB6 MkII Volante (above). Sitting on the original engine and gearbox mountings, the EV cassette is enclosed within its own self-contained cell.

Christopher Tan