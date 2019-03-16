Fast Lane: Mitsubishi Motors’ latest concept inspired by Swiss ski resort

Mitsubishi Motors' latest concept inspired by Swiss ski resort

Mitsubishi Motors has unveiled its Engelberg Tourer (above), a new crossover with a distinctive design.

With a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, all-wheel-drive and a name inspired by a famous Swiss ski resort, it is still a concept at this stage.

New designer for Dendrobium Automotive

Designer Peter Stevens has joined Dendrobium Automotive, leaving his first mark on the new electric XP-2 concept (above). Mr Stevens has worked on several iconic cars, including the McLaren F1, Jaguar XJR-15 and Lotus Elan (M100).

With a target weight of just 1,750kg, the fully carbon-fibre D-1 XP-2 is the latest evolution of a venture spawned in Singapore. No date has yet been set for production.

Minimo micro-car targets shared

mobility services

Seat's vision of urban mobility takes the form of the Minimo micro-car (above). The all-electric quadricycle merges futuristic packaging, agility and practicality.

Supposedly ready for driverless deployment, the Minimo is also targeted at shared mobility services. Instead of charging, it operates on a battery-swop platform.

Audi R8 limited to 222 units

Audi has launched a special edition of the R8 sportscar to mark the model's 10th anniversary.

The Decennium edition (above) is limited to 222 cars. Packing a 620hp V10, matt paintwork and bronze-coloured highlights inside and out, the special R8 coupe will sit on 20-inch wheels. It will have plenty of visible carbon-fibre bits inside and out.

Borneo Motors wins

Triple Crown for industry-leading sales Toyota authorised agent Borneo Motors has clinched the coveted Triple Crown award from its principal - the first time in nearly a decade.

Toyota's Triple Crown award was conferred to Borneo for its industry-leading sales in the passenger car, commercial vehicle and taxi segments last year.

A purely electric BMW X3 in 2020

BMW's X3 will be produced in a plug-in hybrid variant from December. This makes it the first BMW to be offered with both a conventional combustion engine and a plug-in hybrid system - with the addition of a purely electrically powered version in 2020.

Volkswagen Passat with partial automated driving

Limited to 2,000 units, the Volkswagen Passat Variant R-Line Edition (above) features Travel Assist - a new partially assisted driving system for speeds up to 210kmh.

With all-wheel-drive, as much as 272hp, and high-gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels, the car is poised to be a sporty wagon.

A compact Alfa Romeo hybrid

Alfa Romeo's first mid-sized plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle, the Tonale (above), brings the Italian brand to the 21st century.

Smaller than the Stelvio SUV, it shares common parts with the Jeep Renegade. If it comes to Singapore, it will be the first hybrid Alfa here.

Honda recalls 1.1 million more vehicles over faulty airbags

Honda has initiated yet another airbag recall, affecting mostly cars in the United States.

According to Bloomberg, Honda is recalling 1.1 million vehicles in a second attempt at fixing faulty airbags. The move was prompted by a January crash which injured the driver of a 2004 Honda minivan in Maryland.

Takata airbags have been the subject of recalls since 2008 and linked to at least 23 deaths worldwide. The defect eventually spurred the recall of 37 million vehicles by 19 automakers.

The latest recall affects some cars which have had airbags replaced in earlier recalls.

Volkswagen Touareg gets a 340hp V6 engine

Volkswagen's new flagship, the Touareg sport utility vehicle (SUV), will get a range-topping 3-litre V6 producing 340hp and 450Nm of torque from 1,340rpm. It is not the most powerfuel engine the Touareg has had, but in the new emission-aware and diesel-shy world, it will have to do.

The car hits 100kmh in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 248kmh. Quick progress is tempered by all-wheel-drive traction and a limited slip differential. The SUV will tow up to 3,500kg.

New regional managing director for Cycle & Carriage

Multi-franchise agent Cycle & Carriage has promoted Mr Eric Chan, its managing director of Singapore motors sales. Mr Chan, 49, will double-hat and head the group's direct motor interests, which includes its vehicle businesses in Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia (excluding Astra) from May 1.

Mr Haslam Preeston, 42, will be stepping down as regional managing director after more than five years in the role. He will move on to a different role in the Jardine Matheson Group.

Infiniti exits Western Europe, Q30 and QX30 discontinued

Infiniti, Nissan's luxury arm, will pull out of Western Europe. It will also close down its Sunderland plant in Britain, where the Q30 and QX30 are made.

As Sunderland is the only place which makes the two models, the duo - based on Mercedes' A-class - will no longer be available. The latest development, plus the surprise defection of previous chief Roland Krueger to electric car wannabe maker Dyson, will pull the brakes on Infiniti's ambition to catch up with Toyota's Lexus.