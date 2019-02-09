Fast Lane: Mazda celebrates MX-5's 30 years with new edition

Mazda celebrates MX-5's 30 years with new edition

Mazda has launched the 30th-anniversary edition of its MX-5 (above). Wearing a unique Racing Orange and limited to just 3,000 units, the car will be available globally. It features forged aluminium Rays wheels and a 30th-anniversary badge displaying the model's serial number. Other unique features include orange brake calipers and Brembo front brakes.

Volkswagen to launch fully electric buggy



PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



Volkswagen will unveil its first fully electric buggy (above) next month. Taking its cues from popular American dune buggies, the concept vehicle is based on VW’s modular electric drive matrix platform. The concept of the fully electric buggy is based on the historical predecessors that found their home in California. Back then, the chassis of the Beetle served as the basis.

A Skoda with power and practicality



PHOTO: SKODA



Skoda’s Octavia vRS Challenge (above) is for those who want power and practicality.

Powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine making 245hp, the car is available in both hatch and estate forms.

It features a comprehensive specification list that builds on already generous equipment levels of the standard model.

It also comes with a host of striking design features, including 19-inch Xtreme black alloy wheels; sports exhaust with black trim; black folding, auto-dimming door mirrors and black vRS badging.

Three-wheeled roadsters



PHOTO: VANDERHALL



Two roadsters from Vanderhall Motor Works’ four-model range were presented this week – a two-seat Venice (above) and a single-seat Venice Speedster. Both threewheeler models are powered through the front wheels by a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine carrying body weighing just 624kg. With a phenomenal powerto- weight ratio, the Vanderhall Venice delivers 185bhp via a sixspeed sequential gearbox, with a 0-100kmh sprint time of around 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 225kmh.

New BMW plug-in hybrid 7-series

BMW will soon offer a new version of its plug-in hybrid 7-series limousine. The BMW 745e, the long version BMW 745Le and the BMW 745Le xDrive with extended wheelbase and intelligent all-wheeldrive boast a plug-in hybrid system paired with their inline-six petrol engines. Electric propulsion is powered by a new battery pack that is more powerful and long-lasting.

Partially automated driving with Passat

Volkswagen’s new Passat will feature the Travel Assist function, which allows for partially automated driving at up to 210kmh. The eighth-generation Passat will be the first Volkswagen that is capable of partially automated driving. Other functions include Emergency Steering Assist, which increases safety during evasive manoeuvres by means of braking interventions.

A jazzed-up Qashqai



PHOTO: NISSAN



Nissan’s new Qashqai N-Motion (above) is a jazzed-up version of the brand’s best-selling crossover. Sporting styling tweaks and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it is first available as a 115hp 1.5-litre turbodiesel found commonly in Renault cars. Additional equipment includes panoramic glass roof, silver bumper plates, roof rails, mirror caps and 19-inch alloys.

Styling tweaks for Audi’s TT RS



PHOTO: AUDI



Audi’s latest TT RS (above) retains its unique five-cylinder power plant and comes with subtle styling tweaks. Its 2.5TFSI engine with 400hp and 480Nm of torque sends the car to 100kmh in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 279kmh. A new front end and redesigned rear wing with side winglets are the most obvious cosmetic changes.

Christopher Tan