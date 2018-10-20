Fast Lane: Luxuriously large BMW X7 seven-seat SUV

Luxuriously large BMW X7 seven-seat SUV

BMW's biggest X model - the X7 - will arrive in Singapore in April next year. The seven-seat sport utility vehicle measures 5,151mm long, 2,000mm wide and 1,805mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,105mm.

Large windows, high ground clearance, a long roofline and a split tailgate characterise the X7. The third row comes with its own armrests, cupholders and USB ports.

The car sits on adaptive air springs and runs on 20-inch wheels, which can be upsized to 22-inch ones. The model will debut here with the X7 xDrive40i, powered by a familiar 3-litre turbocharged inline-six mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro gets an update

Presented in 2016, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro was Ducati's first travel enduro. With the arrival of the 1260 Enduro, the Bologna-built globetrotter has become even more user-friendly and fun.

Powered by a 158hp 1,262cc engine, which made its debut last year in the Multistrada 1260, it has 64cc more than its predecessor. The bike comes with riding modes; a ride-by-wire function, which ensures smoother, more satisfying throttle control; and quick shift.

Lexus ES available now

The new 2019 Lexus ES has landed. The latest version of Lexus' best-selling model is obviously sportier in styling, while retaining its dignified stance as an executive sedan. Prices start from $208,800 for the ES250 and $218,800 for the ES300h.

New Porsche GTS models

Porsche has added two extra sporty models to its Panamera range. With a 4-litre biturbo V8 engine producing 460hp and 620Nm of torque, extra dynamic chassis systems including three-chamber air suspension, and unique design elements and equipment, the Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo speak to those who want a more bespoke Panamera.

The biturbo engine outperforms its predecessor by 20hp and 100Nm, accelerating the Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo from 0 to 100kmh in 4.1 seconds. The two models achieve a top speed of 292kmh and 289kmh respectively.

Skoda Scala nameplate for compact model revealed

A new Skoda model, named Scala, derives its name from the Latin word "scala", which means "stairs".

It describes a compact hatchback and will be the first model to bear the Skoda name across the centre of its tailgate - replacing the current Skoda emblem.

Nissan to debut at Formula E

Nissan will make its official on-track debut and begin a new brand partnership with Royal Dutch Shell when the ABB FIA Formula E championship stages its pre-season test next week.

The Nissan e.dams team will conduct three days of testing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, alongside the other 10 teams competing in the upcoming all-electric season. Nissan, which has sold more than 365,000 electric Leaf cars since 2010, is the first Japanese company to enter Formula E.

China's Geely dispels rumours of presidential ties

China's Geely Automobile has used a stock-exchange filing to try and quash rumours that its billionaire owner's success is tied to political connections.

According to Bloomberg, Geely has revealed details of the holdings of its chairman and top investor Li Shufu, who has made a spate of eye-catching global auto investments over the past decade. While the scope of Mr Li's investment in the Hangzhou-based carmaker was well-known, the name of his wife was not.

Listed as a joint holder of 4.9 million Geely shares is "Ms Li Wang, wife of Li Shu Fu". Up until now, various websites had given the name of Mr Li's spouse as Peng Lijuan. That is similar enough to the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife, Peng Liyuan, to have spurred speculation that Mr Li, the largest shareholder in Daimler and the owner of Volvo Cars, is related to President Xi through marriage.

A bigger Volkswagen Golf

Want a Golf with more space? Then the latest Volkswagen Golf SV might be for you.

Offering up to 1,520 litres of stowage, the compact SV comes with LED headlights and tail lights and foldable seats. With its arrival, there are now nine Golf variants available in Singapore. The SV starts from $112,900.

Christopher Tan