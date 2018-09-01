Fast Lane: Limited-edition Bugatti Divo is sold out

Limited-edition Bugatti Divo is sold out

Bugatti has unveiled its latest model: the Divo (above). The Volkswagen-owned French luxury brand says the Divo is tuned for agility, nimbleness and optimum handling performance on winding roads.

It is powered by Bugatti's 8-litre W16 engine with a power output of 1,500hp. The car is 35kg lighter and has 90kg more downforce than the standard Chiron. With its maximum velocity limited to 380kmh, it is said to lap the Nardo handling circuit in southern Italy eight seconds faster than the Chiron. The series will consist only of 40 vehicles, each priced at €5 million (S$8 million). All have been sold.

Lithium output to reach 154 kilotonne in 2022

High growth in demand for lithium batteries is spurring a threefold growth in mine production over the next four years, with 86 kilotonne of the metal coming on stream, according to analytics firm GlobalData. Global output is expected to treble between this year and 2022 to reach 154 kilotonne, as demand for smartphones and electric vehicles rises.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ clocks century sprint time of 2.8 seconds

With 770hp and 720Nm of torque at 6,750rpm, the Aventador SVJ is the most powerful, naturally aspirated series production V12 that Lamborghini has produced.

With a dry weight of just 1,525kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98kg/hp, the car can hit 100kmh in just 2.8 seconds and 200kmh in 8.6 seconds, and a top speed of more than 350kmh.

Featuring Lamborghini's patented active aerodynamics system and aero vectoring, as well as a redesigned chassis and rear-wheel steering, the SVJ should tempt those who tire of the Aventador.

Ferrari unveils the 488 Pista Spider

Ferrari has pulled the wraps off its 488 Pista Spider, the 50th drop-top model from its stable.

The new car sets a new benchmark for a convertible Ferrari, with an unprecedented weight-power ratio of 1.92kg/hp. It has the most powerful Ferrari V8 engine. The 3,902cc twin-turbo V8 unleashes 720hp and combines that power with increasing torque at all engine speeds. The 488 Pista Spider will be launched in Singapore on Sept 13.

Fiat 500X crossover with more frills

Fiat's new 500X crossover has an evolved design featuring LED daytime running lights, LED headlights and rear lights, and new three and four-cylinder turbo petrol engines. It has modern safety aids such as traffic sign recognition, speed adviser and lane assist. On-board connectivity comes in the form of a 7-inch high-definition touchscreen that is compatible with Apple and Android.

Kodiaq vRS boasts Skoda's most powerful diesel engine

Skoda is upping the ante with a 2-litre 239hp Kodiaq vRS. The biturbo diesel sport utility vehicle is the first model to bear the new vRS logo and will push out 500Nm of torque - making it the most powerful production diesel engine in the 120-year history of the brand.

Infiniti Prototype 10 goes electric

From 2021, every new Infiniti will be electrified and the Prototype 10 provides a glimpse of that future. Following the Prototype 9 concept first revealed atPebble Beach Concours d'Elegance last year, the Prototype 10 is the first project to come to fruition under the direction of Karim Habib, Infiniti's new executive design director. The single-seater looks like a Formula One car with covered wheels.

Improve BMW diesel engine performance with app

An Android version of Carly Tuning app will unlock extra power in your favourite BMW. Available now for BMW diesel models with more cars to follow, the app is said to improve engine performance by up to 25 per cent. Check with your authorised BMW agent before applying the app though, just to make sure it will not void any warranty.

Ford using camera drones for engine plant inspection

Workers at Ford's Dagenham engine plant in Essex, Britain, are using cameras mounted on drones to safely and efficiently inspect high-rise gantries, pipework and roof areas. Previously, the team carried out this important maintenance work by using automated extendable platforms and scaffolding to check 40m gantries that support the plant's heavy machinery.

Each inspection area would take 12 hours to complete. Now, with feet firmly on the ground and controlling drones equipped with GoPro cameras, maintenance staff can thoroughly inspect each area in just 12 minutes.

Honda NSX gets a revamp

Honda has equipped the 2019 NSX with larger front and rear stabiliser bars, which increase stiffness by 26 per cent at the front and 19 per cent at the rear. The rear hubs and control-arm toe link bushings are also stiffer, further boosting responsiveness through the chassis.

Beyond the hardware upgrades, Honda has also recalibrated the software controlling the car's hybrid all-wheel-drive system, electric power steering, vehicle stability assist and active dampers.