Fast Lane: Jeep to launch Gladiator in Singapore

Jeep to launch Gladiator in Singapore

Jeep will offer its new Gladiator in Singapore by the third quarter of next year.

The rugged 4x4 pick-up comes with third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric front and rear-axle lockers, limited-slip differential and unique electronic sway-bar disconnect.

The Gladiator will ford water up to a depth of 75cm and tow up to 3.5 tonnes.

It has a tough steel bed with covered external power source and integrated tie-downs.

The version here is likely to be a 3.6-litre V6 with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Kah Motor launches new Accord

Honda agent Kah Motor launched the new Accord executive sedan at the Ritz-Carlton yesterday.

About 500 guests were invited to the event - its first Accord launch since 2012. The 10th-generation Accord is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo paired with a continuously variable transmission.

It makes 201hp and 260Nm of torque. It is retailing at $160,999 with COE.

Porsche releases Taycan 4S

Porsche has released the Taycan 4S, a slightly less powerful variant following the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S last month.

The new model is available with two battery sizes, delivering 390kW and 420kW.

In both variants, the Taycan 4S accelerates from a standstill to 100kmh in 4 seconds and onto a top speed of 250kmh. The lesser car has a range of 407km, versus 463km for the one with bigger batteries.

BMW's smallest 'four-door coupe'

BMW has created its smallest "four-door coupe" yet - the 2-series Gran Coupe.

Built in Leipzig, the car will be launched at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month and is slated to arrive in Singapore in the first quarter of next year.

The range-topping M235i xDrive has a 2-litre turbo sending 228hp to all wheels, allowing the car to clock 0 to 100kmh in just over 6 seconds.

Main sellers here, however, are likely to be front-wheel-drive variants - the 218i M Sport and 218i Luxury - which will be more competitive against the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Volkswagen Atlas' five-seater version

A five-seater version of the Volkswagen Atlas has been unveiled.

The Atlas Cross Sport is more coupe-like in styling, with a rear that slopes away more gently.

The front features new, fully LED headlamps, chrome accents on the lower body side and rear bumper.

The 4.9m Atlas Cross Sport is powered by either a 235hp inline-four engine or 276hp V6, both paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Both will pull trailers of up to 2.4 tonnes.

Swedish electric car maker's first model

Swedish electric car maker Uniti's first model - the Uniti One - has a range of up to 300km and can be recharged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 17 minutes with a 50kW charger.

Adopting a clean and minimalist design, the two-plus-one seater is priced from £15,100 (S$26,500) - after a £3,500 subsidy - putting it on a par with an entry-level variant of the Volkswagen Golf.

Deliveries are expected to start next year with Europe, followed by the rest of the world.

Porsche marks Panamera's 10th year

Porsche is marking the Panamera's 10th anniversary with a Panamera 10 Years Edition.

It features new 21-inch Panamera Sport Design wheels and a "Panamera10" logo on the front doors - both in White Gold Metallic.

The anniversary logo can also be found in the interior on the front passenger trim panel and door entry guards.

The interior is designed in black partial leather, with stitching in White Gold.

The anniversary edition is available in the Panamera and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid variants.

Prices start at $427,888 before COE.

Rimac C zooms into town next month

Multi-brand motor group Wearnes Automotive will bring in a Rimac C Two electric supercar early next month.

The Croatian car, priced at US$2 million (S$2.7 million) before taxes, is available only in left-hand-drive.

Wearnes has distribution rights for the region, targeting collectors of exotic cars.

This will be followed by the Pininfarina Battista - another electric supercar - at the end of next month.

Christopher Tan