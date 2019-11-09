Fast Lane: Jaguar F-Pace SVR available in Singapore

Jaguar F-Pace SVR available in Singapore

Jaguar has launched its F-Pace SVR here. The supercharged 5-litre V8 sport utility vehicle with 550hp and 680Nm of torque hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283kmh.

Enhanced aerodynamics keep the car on the ground, while a tuned chassis features uprated dampers with front and rear spring rates increased by 30 and 10 per cent respectively. Bigger wheels with bigger brakes are part of the SVR package.

Only 100 units of Aston Martin's first motorcycle

This is the AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superio - a track-only motorcycle limited to just 100 units. The AMB 001 boasts a turbocharged output of 180hp from a V-twin engine. It has a dry weight of only 180kg, making it extremely quick and nimble.

Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid to land in Europe next year

Citroen's C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid offers an electric-only range of 50km, courtesy of a 180hp petrol engine paired with an 80kW electric motor making a combined 225hp and 320Nm of instant torque. The car is expected to hit showrooms in Europe by mid-next year.

Toyota Supra returns to Singapore

The Toyota Supra is back in Singapore, nearly two decades after the last model ended its run. The fifth-generation Supra is a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive two-seater powered by an inline-six engine - staying true to the Supra recipe, except that the engine, gearbox and switchgear are from BMW.

BMW M2 CS to arrive next year

The BMW M2 CS is the first special-edition power compact positioned above the M2 Competition. It features a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic roof and bonnet with central air vent.

Exposed carbon-fibre is used for the front splitter, Gurney spoiler lip on the boot lid and rear diffuser. The car is powered by a 3-litre inline-six making 450hp and 550Nm. It hurtles to 100kmh in 4 seconds and onto a top speed of 280kmh. Buyers get to choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch. The M2 CS rides on adaptive M suspension, while the driver is cradled in a bucket-style M Sport seat from the M4 CS.

The car is expected to be priced between $400,000 and $420,000 when it arrives late next year.

Rear-wheel-drive Audi R8 to come

Audi has decided to offer a rear-wheel-drive R8 after a limited production run last year proved successful. The R8 V10 RWD features a 540hp naturally aspirated V10 fitted to a street-legal chassis as well as an R8 LMS GT4 race car. Both will be released at the same time with a new design and optimised vehicle dynamics.

Souped-up Rolls-Royce Cullinan priced from about $1.4 million

Rolls-Royce is extending its Black Badge family to include the Cullinan sport utility vehicle. The sportier Cullinan is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 making 600hp and 900Nm - up from 563hp and 850Nm in the regular Cullinan.

Its chassis has been re-engineered for a more dynamic performance, with bespoke alloy wheels to set it further apart. It is priced from $1,418,888 without the certificate of entitlement - about $150,000 more than the Cullinan.

All VW cars to have cleaner air

Activated carbon filter will be fitted on all Volkswagen cars, providing relief to people suffering from allergies. The filter is part of a climate system which keeps out pollen, bacteria, fungal spores and particulates. A layer of activated carbon absorbs smells and nitrogen dioxide, leaving the interior air cleaner.

Bright, airy cabin for Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin has revealed the interior of its DBX sport utility vehicle, which is set for an unveiling in Beijing on Nov 20. The company said the DBX boasts "class-leading front and rear legroom and a fantastic feeling of airiness, thanks to the full-length panoramic glass roof and expansive side windows".

Subaru Forester GT with special aero kit

Subaru has unveiled its Forester GT Edition here - the second GT Edition model by Subaru agent MotorImage (the first being the XV GT Edition). With a special aero kit featuring front bumper extension, side skirts, roof spoiler and rear bumper extension, the car rides on 18-inch alloys.

Inside, special upholstery, a new 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a 360-degree camera system are part of the GT Edition package.

Jaguar-Land Rover unveils colour-changing dashboard technology

Jaguar-Land Rover will use curved screens on dashboards to offer colour-changing body panels. Building on printable electronics technology used in flexible wearables, the screens cut weight by up to 60 per cent.

An industry-first, the feature offers buttonless designs for future cars and makes digital displays appear on surfaces such as wood without the need for a screen. It also makes adding solar panels to the vehicle possible without adding extra system weight to the car.

Kia’s sleek electric SUV

Kia Motors has revealed its new Futuron Concept, an all-wheel-drive electric sport utility vehicle-coupe with Level 4 autonomy. The car is notable for its smooth form and novel proportions.

At 4,850mm long, 1,550mm tall and with a 3,000mm wheelbase, the Futuron’s styling is made possible by its electric powertrain, which takes up less room than an internal combustion engine configuration.

Lamborghini and MIT patent new technology for supercapacitors

A collaboration between Lamborghini and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has produced a patent for an innovative synthetic material that will serve as the technological base for a new generation of supercapacitors.

Further research will explore additional optimisation of the material and its production on an increasingly larger scale. Lamborghini is one of the first to use supercapacitors instead of lithium-ion batteries in its electrification drive.

Christopher Tan