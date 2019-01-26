Fast Lane: Ford Mondeo gets facelift

Ford Mondeo gets facelift

Ford has enhanced its Mondeo range to include a hybrid wagon (above), equipped with a 2-litre turbodiesel mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a rotary dial on the dash. The car also has a host of intelligent features.

Nissan's NV300 with mobile workshop



PHOTO: NISSAN



Nissan's NV300 concept van highlights the possibilities of customisation. The concept is a woodwork workshop on wheels (above), packed with clever solutions for professionals. It has an all-in-one portable battery solution for clean, efficient power on the go, a storage capacity of 700Wh and maximum output of 1kW.

Comprising second-life batteries recovered from Nissan Leaf electric cars, the power pack can even be recharged using a roof-mounted solar panel.

Honda Urban EV to debut at Geneva Motor Show



PHOTO: HONDA



Honda has confirmed the global premiere of a new electric car prototype (above) at the Geneva Motor Show. It will be part of Honda's commitment for two-thirds of European sales to feature electrified drivetrains by 2025. The design forms a link to Honda's Urban EV concept shown at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Bentley marks centennial with special-edition car



PHOTO: BENTLEY



To celebrate its centenary this year, Bentley will introduce a special edition model inspired by one of its iconic racing models at the Geneva Motor Show on March 5.

In 1919, Walter Owen Bentley created a company with a simple objective: to build "a fast car, a good car, the best in its class". This guiding principle has driven Bentley ever since, pushing the brand forward and making it the leader in automotive luxury around the world today. July 10 marks its 100th year.

Limited-edition Maserati Levante Vulcano



PHOTO: MASERATI



Maserati has created a special edition of its Levante sport utility vehicle (above) to target customers in Europe and Asia. The Vulcano is limited to 150 units and boasts special finishes and matte Grigio Lava exterior colour.

It will be available with either a 350hp or 430hp twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine and built at Ferrari's factory in Maranello. With black chrome front grille and logos, glossy black window surrounds, body-coloured door handles and dark exhaust tailpipes, the car rides on 21-inch Helios wheels. Behind them are six-piston Brembo dual-cast brakes.

Customers in Singapore not affected by power steering defect in Subaru cars

Motor Image Group, the distributor of Subaru vehicles in nine markets across Asia, has confirmed that its customers are not affected by the power steering defect announced by Subaru Corp.

Subaru said on Wednesday that it had suspended production at its plants in Japan and will likely resume production and shipments as early as Jan 28. This was due to defects affecting the power steering in three vehicle models, the Forester, the XV and the Impreza. The affected vehicles were manufactured between late-December last year and Jan 16.

Christopher Tan