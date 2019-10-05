Fast Lane: Electric Volvo XC40 to come by 2021

Electric Volvo XC40 to come by 2021

Volvo's first electric car will be the XC40, slated to arrive in Singapore by 2021. Its covered front grille in body colour creates a distinct visual identity at the front. The front hides sensors for Volvo's new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Two 19-inch and 20-inch wheel options will be available.

Based on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture, which was designed from the outset with electrification in mind, the XC40's battery pack is integrated into the floor without affecting interior space. Unique to the XC40, a special front load compartment located under the front bonnet provides around 30 litres of extra load space.

Nissan reveals urban electric vehicle

Nissan has unveiled the IMk, a concept car that combines chic design, cutting-edge technologies and powerful electric vehicle acceleration in a compact body to create the "ultimate urban commuter".

Equipped with the latest advanced driver assistance technologies and connectivity features, the IMk provides a glimpse of how urban-oriented cars may look and feel like in the near future. The vehicle measures 3,434mm long by 1,512mm wide and 16,44mm tall, making it ideal for densely built-up areas.

BMW X5M clocks century sprint in 3.9 seconds

The third generation of BMW's M-configured X models is out. The X5M Competition and X6M Competition each make 625hp and 750Nm with a high-revving turbocharged 4.4-litre V8. Each has an eight-speed autobox sending power to a rear-biased all-wheel system.

An active differential optimises traction and dynamics. The X5M goes to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds, while the X6M does so in 3.8 - up to 0.4 seconds quicker than their predecessors.

Maserati starts electrification

Maserati will make its line-up of new and electrified products at Modena, Cassino and Turin. All of its new models will be 100 per cent made in Italy and will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems capable of providing both innovation and the high performance embedded in the brand's DNA.

The Ghibli, produced in Turin, will be the first hybrid for Maserati from next year.

Bentley to offer electrified version of every model by 2023

Bentley has announced that the pioneering Bentayga Hybrid - the luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) sector's first true plug-in hybrid - is now on sale in Europe. Handcrafted in Crewe, England, the latest version of Bentley's SUV will be the company's most efficient model ever, with CO2 emissions of just 79g/km.

Bentley says it will offer an electrified version of every model by 2023. The hybrid Bentayga has a 3-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor.

Mercedes-Benz Certified deals with used cars

Mercedes-Benz has relaunched its used car division in Singapore, which is called Mercedes-Benz Certified. Its cars go through a "comprehensive multi-point inspection complete with rigorous road tests to ensure they adhere to Mercedes-Benz' strict quality and serviceability standards".