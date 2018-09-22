Fast Lane: DS 3 Crossback to arrive next year

DS 3 Crossback to arrive next year

The new DS 3 Crossback will arrive in Singapore in the second half of next year. It will have a choice of petrol, diesel and full electric powertrains, although no decision has been made which variant will be available here.

The smart-looking crossover features full LED headlights, flush door handles that deploy automatically and a digital driving display. It promises high refinement and "unequalled acoustic excellence".

Hyundai reveals hydrogen fuel cell truck concept

Hyundai Motor has unveiled a rendering of its new fuel cell truck , which will be launched next year.

The distinctive-looking truck has a spoiler and side protector, with a front grille with geometric design. Hydrogen fuel cell trucks are seen to be more versatile than battery-powered trucks because of their relatively longer range and quick refuelling.

Aston Martin plans third hypercar

Aston Martin, which is planning a public float, has confirmed that it will produce a new hypercar codenamed Project 003.

It will be the third hypercar to be created by Aston Martin and will have a new mid-mounted engine. It is expected to arrive in late 2021, with production limited to 500 coupes globally.

Seat Tarraco expected to raise profit margins

Volkswagen-owned Spanish maker Seat has pulled the wraps off its Tarraco (left), a large sport utility vehicle named after the Mediterranean city of Tarragona.

Produced in Wolfsburg, Germany, it marks the third instalment in the company's SUV product offensive (after the Ateca and Arona). The flagship model - measuring 4,735mm long and 1,658mm tall - is expected to raise profit margins for Seat.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo equipped with solar roof

Volkswagen has unveiled a commercial vehicle concept based on its electric ID people mover. The ID Buzz Cargo (above) has a range of 550km, with a digital system which connects cockpit and cargo space. It is also said to offer Level 4 autonomous driving (the second highest grade).

Inside, it has a 230-volt socket, which will allow workers to use power tools "for hours with no additional generator". A large solar roof extends the daily range of the vehicle by up to 15km.

Mercedes-AMG A35 to come to Singapore next year

If the A45 is too much for you, Mercedes-AMG has come up with the A35 (right). Its 2-litre turbo has been tuned down to produce 306hp - about 20 per cent less than the previous A45.

The front-wheel-drive A35 hits 100kmh in 4.7 seconds, which is still mighty quick for a 2-litre front-wheel drive car. The next A45 will apparently have 400hp and all-wheel-drive. The A35 is expected to arrive in Singapore in the second half of next year.

Ferrari looks to 1950s racers for inspiration

Ferrari has unveiled the Monza SP1 (left) and SP2 - the first models in a new concept of limited-edition special series called Icone.

Inspired by the legendary Ferrari Sports racers of the 1950s, the Monza SP1 and SP2 are said to pack the most advanced sports-car technology available today.

The Monza SP1 was designed as an uncompromising single-seat road car.

The SP2, thanks to the elimination of the tonneau cover and the addition of a second protective screen and a second roll-bar, is a two-seater. Both feature a unique design and low weight-to-power ratio.

Equipped with the most powerful engine Maranello has ever built, an 810hp V12, they can sprint from zero to hundred in 2.9 seconds and to 200kmh in 7.9 seconds.

Porsche to oversee Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini?

Porsche will reportedly be in control of Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini - sporty brands within the Volkswagen empire to which Porsche also belongs.

According to various online reports, the Stuttgart-based marque will take charge of component and technology sharing among the marques, with a view to reducing cost and increasing margins.

Suzuki Jimny scores only three stars in crash tests safety rating

Audi's A6 and Volkswagen's Touareg have achieved the maximum five-star rating on the latest European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash tests. According to NCAP, the Volvo XC40, Ford Focus and Nissan Leaf also scored five stars. The new Suzuki Jimny, however, secured only three stars, pulled down by particularly weak pedestrian protection.

Christopher Tan