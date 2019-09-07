Fast Lane: Cupra unveils all-electric Tavascan concept

Cupra unveils all-electric Tavascan concept

Cupra, the premium brand within Seat, has unveiled a large sport utility vehicle coupe concept. The car is powered by two electric motors - one on the front axle and one on the rear axle - for a total output of 225kW.

Power comes from a 77kWh battery pack for an all-electric range of up to 450km. The Tavascan Electric Concept is slated to be the first all-electric Cupra if it is produced.

Finnish Nokian Tyres records real-time data

Nokian Tyres has taken the first step towards digital, real-time tyre management. Nokian Tyres Intuitu combines sensor-equipped smart tyres with a mobile application that records data from the tyres, keeping the user informed of tyre pressure and temperature. The plug-and-play system uses very little power, Nokian says.

Nissan marks 50th anniversary

with 2020 GT-RNissan's 2020 model year GT-R arrives to mark the Japanese brand's 50th anniversary. Its 570hp 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 receives new turbochargers, which increase low-revolutions per minute response and are 5 per cent more efficient. Gear shifts are also 0.15 seconds quicker. Its steering is more linear and precise, requiring minimal corrections at speeds of up to 298kmh.

A more powerful Porsche Macan Turbo

The new Macan Turbo has taken the top spot in the Porsche compact sport utility vehicle model range. Powered by a 2.9-litre six-cylinder biturbo engine, it has 440hp on tap - 10 per cent more power than its predecessor but with 20 per cent less displacement.

With the optional Sport Chrono Package, this car can get from a standstill to 100kmh in 4.3 seconds - three-tenths faster than before. The car's top speed is 270kmh (+4kmh). It is priced from $389,888 before the certificate of entitlement.

Porsche Taycan sets Nurburgring record

The Porsche Taycan has clocked 7min 42sec on the 20.6km Nurburgring-Nordschleife - a new standard for a four-door electric car.

A prototype of the car had previously finished a 24-hour endurance run at Nardo, clocking 3,425km at speeds between 195kmh and 215kmh, and stopping only for quick charging and driver changes. And at the end of July, a pre-series vehicle accelerated from 0 to 200kmh repeatedly for 26 times down an airport runway.

A-class Saloon comes to town

The Mercedes-Benz A-class Saloon was launched here last week. Positioned as a more functional version of the CLA (which is also based on the A-class), the A-class Saloon measures 4,549mm by 1,796mm. It has a class-leading wheelbase of 2,729mm and a drag coefficient of 0.22. Its boot has 420 litres of stowage. The A200 Progressive is going for $163,888 with the certificate of entitlement.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with carbon and verve

Alfa Romeo has introduced the Stelvio Ti to bank on the historic "Turismo Internazionale" name. It replaces the Milano Edizione at the top of the Stelvio range.

The car has carbon-fibre details, sports suspension and a full leather interior. Its wing mirrors are A200 Progressive complemented by dark "Stelvio" and "Q4" badges, red brake callipers and 20-inch wheels.

It is not all form though. The Ti has active suspension (as an option), frequency selective dampers to improve handling while still retaining comfort and a choice of two powerplants: a 280hp petrol and a 210hp diesel, both turbocharged. The 280hp 2-litre petrol delivers peak torque of 400Nm at 2,250rpm, propelling the Stelvio Ti to 100kmh in just 5.7 seconds.

The 2-litre turbodiesel has 210hp to power the car from zero to 100kmh in 6.6 seconds. Both units are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive.

Peugeot hybrid with all-electric range of 57km

The Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4 is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine and two electric motors, making a combined 300hp. The sport utility vehicle hits the century mark in about 6 seconds and has an all-electric range of 57km. The plug-in hybrid's 13.2kWh battery can be fully charged in less than two hours.

A 225hp front-wheel-drive version will follow the all-wheel-drive Hybrid4 model after launch.

All 63 units of Lamborghini Sian sold

Its questionable choice of name aside, the new Lamborghini Sian breaks new ground for the Audi-owned Italian supercar marque. The Sian's V12 is supported by a supercapacitor hybrid system - the first such application in the automotive sector.

Producing a combined power of 819hp, the Sian is the most powerful Lamborghini ever produced. It also has the lowest weight-to-power ratio among Lamborghinis, accelerating to 100kmh in under 2.8 seconds and breaching 350kmh.

Sian, which means flash in Bolognese (but quite something else in Hokkien), will see a limited run of only 63 units (marking the marque's 63rd anniversary). All have already been sold.

Stylish Nissan Juke

Nissan's new Juke is far less geeky than its predecessor. Its newfound stylishness is backed up by a range of 1-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engines paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Unfortunately, the car will no longer be available in Singapore.

Shell oil with lower friction

Shell is expanding its Shell Helix Ultra 0W synthetic range of engine oils with Shell Helix Ultra SN Plus 0W-20 and Shell Helix Ultra 0W-40. Used by Scuderia Ferrari, BMW M Motorsport and Hyundai Motorsport, the Ultra 0W range is said to have up to 60 per cent lower friction compared with other fully synthetic oils.

Porsche invests in start-up to increase road visibility

Israeli start-up TriEye, whose short-wave-infrared sensing technology enables vision in adverse weather and night-time conditions, has expanded its Series A fund-raising round to US$19 million (S$26.3 million) with an investment from Porsche.

The additional funding will be used for ongoing product development and operations, as well as team growth. Since its inception, TriEye has raised US$22 million, including a seed investment of US$3 million led by Grove Ventures in November 2017.

Skoda Scala, Kamiq go wireless

Skoda's Scala and Kamiq are the first models to offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new wireless SmartLink technology allows users to pair their phone with the car without cables. Once paired, a phone will connect automatically to the car each time the driver gets in.

Skoda tech helps parents control where their kids take the car

Skoda Connect's geofencing function lets parents know when their children take the car beyond where they are supposed to go. The free app allows parents to set an area on a map that they want their children to stay within when they borrow the car. The car owner will be notified via their phone if the vehicle moves outside a defined area.

Power-packed Mercedes-AMG GLB 35

How do you sex up a compact minivan? By giving it a crossover stance and lots of power, of course. The new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder engine with 306hp.

Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and variable all-wheel-drive, it hits 100kmh in 5.2 seconds. With 400Nm of torque on tap from 3,000rpm, the car will provide zippy grocery runs.

