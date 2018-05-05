Fast Lane: Brabham makes comeback

Brabham makes comeback

British racing carmaker Brabham has returned to the scene with its BT62 sports car.

Made for the track, the car boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 730hp per tonne, a dry weight of just 972kg and is powered by a Brabham naturally aspirated 5.4-litre V8, which makes 710hp and 667Nm of torque.

Its aerodynamics generate over 1,200kg of downforce. Stopping power comes from all-round sixpiston carbon brakes. It wears Michelin racing slick tyres. Only 70 units will be made, commemorating the company's history, which dates back to the start of Jack Brabham's racing career in Australia in 1948, and the birth of Brabham Automotive this year.

Citroen C4 SpaceTourer replaces Picasso plate



PHOTO: CITROEN



Citroen has unveiled the C4 SpaceTourer (above left) and Grand C4 SpaceTourer (above right). The SpaceTourer name replaces the Picasso plate used previously.

Engines include a new Euro 6 turbodiesel with nitrogen oxide reduction, which is paired with a new eight-speed autobox. It will be the first time this engine-gearbox combination will feature in a Citroen.

Three variants will be available: C4 SpaceTourer (five-seat), Grand C4 SpaceTourer (seven-seat) and the original SpaceTourer (five-to nine-seat).

Aston Martin and Triton Submarines' submersible to be unveiled this year

Aston Martin and Triton Submarines have completed their design of Project Neptune, a personalised submersible due to be unveiled later this year.

Offering occupants near-360 degree visibility, it may well be featured in future James Bond films.

Lumos' smart helmet recognises hand gestures via Apple Watch

Singapore-invented Lumos will be releasing a significant upgrade to its LED-signallised bicycle helmet.

An app on the Apple Watch will enable riders to activate turn signals on the helmet with hand gestures. With this, riders will no longer have to use the remote to activate their turn signals.

The upgraded helmet will also feature enhanced Bluetooth connectivity to the iPhone, allowing it to be integrated with activity-tracking apps Strava and Apple Health.

DS XE-Tense for 2035 revealed



PHOTO: DS AUTOMOBILES



DS Automobiles, the luxury arm of Citroen, intends to stand out from "the current near-obsessional quest for characterless mobility". Its 2035 DS XE-Tense concept (above) shows a blend of "advanced technology with a large measure of poetic creativity".

The cockpit is accessed by an Elytre door that is trimmed with a carbon-fibre/leather weave. The car is powered by two electric motors within its front wheels. For road use, peak power stands at 400kW, which rises to 1,000kW in track mode.

New CashCard allows automatic top-ups with mobile app

Nets has launched a new contactless CashCard which will be compatible with the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system that is due to be rolled out in 2020. The card tracks transactions and allows automatic top-ups via a mobile app. It can be used in the current ERP in-vehicle unit and for carpark payments as well.

Wearnes is Aston Martin Dealer of the Year

Wearnes Automotive Singapore has emerged Aston Martin Dealer of the Year 2017 for Asia Pacific. Dealers across the region are evaluated quarterly based on business, sales, marketing and aftersales.

A total of 18 dealers were ranked. This is the second consecutive year Wearnes has won the award since taking over the Aston Martin franchise in Singapore in late 2015. Aston Martin sales here numbered 29 last year, up from 14 in 2016 and five in 2015.

Lotus unveils Exige Sport 410

Lotus has unveiled yet another Exige variant: the Exige Sport 410. Developed "directly from the track-focused Exige Cup 430", the Sport 410 hits 100kmh in about 3.5 seconds, courtesy of its 410hp/420Nm power plant pulling a dry vehicle weight of 1,054kg. It will be available in coupe and roadster configurations.

BMW 8-series coupe to arrive next year

BMW's stunning 8-series coupe is undergoing final road tests. A camouflaged M850i xDrive Coupe is currently being driven in Wales.

Powered by a redeveloped V8 channelling power to all four wheels, the car comes with an active rear axle differential lock, adaptive suspension with active roll stabilisation and active steering.

It is also equipped with electronically controlled dampers for a cushier ride. The car is due here by the first half of next year.

Christopher Tan