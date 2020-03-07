Fast Lane: Bigger Audi A3

Bigger Audi A3

The latest Audi A3 is slated to arrive by the end of next year.

Engine variants include a 1.5-litre TFSI with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This allows the A3 Sportback to glide with its engine deactivated for up to 40 seconds, saving up to 0.4 litres each 100km.

The car is bigger than its predecessor, measuring 4.34m by 1.82m by 1.43m. Its wheelbase, however, remains at 2.64m. A lower seating position frees up more headroom.

All-electric Fiat 500

Fiat's new 500 is electric. The third-generation 500 offers more space and technology packaged in a chic design. With a range of up to 319km, the city car will be produced at Fiat's Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy.

The convertible four-seater is priced at £29,000 (S$52,000).

Koenigsegg launches first hybrid

The Koenigsegg Gemera is the brand's first four-seater and its first hybrid. It packs a 70kg mid-mounted 2-litre inline-three turbo making 600bhp and 600Nm.

It is supported by three electric motors: one for each rear wheel with 500bhp and 1,000Nm each, and one on the crankshaft with 400bhp and 500Nm to power the front wheels together with the engine. The total system output is 1,700bhp and 3,500Nm.

New Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrids

Three new plug-in hybrids complete Mercedes' compact car family. The CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA are now available in EQ plug-in form. With Singapore's new electric push, they may make their way here.

VW ID4 to be launched this year

Volkswagen's ID4 is an electric crossover with a promised range of up to 500km.

To be launched later this year, it will be produced and sold in Europe, China and the United States. It will initially be launched with rear-wheel-drive, with an all-wheel version to join later.

Renault Morphoz has Level 3 autonomy

The Morphoz is Renault's flight of fantasy - a vehicle to showcase the brand's vision of sustainable mobility for all beyond 2025.

Based on Renault's new electric platform, it blends attributes of a saloon, sport utility vehicle and coupe in a package with Level 3 autonomy (similar to Tesla's Autopilot system).

3.6-second Alfa

Alfa Romeo's new Giulia GTA is fitted with a more powerful version of its 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo engine to make 540hp.

It is 100kg lighter than the current Giulia Quadrifoglio. With launch control, it flies to 100kmh in 3.6 seconds. Only 500 units will be made and there is no news whether any will be right-hand-drive.

Lighter, more powerful McLaren 765LT

McLaren's latest 765LT makes 765hp and 800Nm with a twin-turbo V8 engine. Weighing 1,339kg, it is expected to hit 100kmh in 2.8 seconds. With a dry weight of just over 1.2 tonnes, it boasts a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of more than 600 horses a tonne.

Skoda Octavia vRS goes hybrid

Skoda's new Octavia vRS gets a 1.4-litre engine paired with a plug-in electric motor. Together, they produce 245hp and 400Nm. Skoda's version of the Golf GTI can cover up to 55km in electric mode.

BMW i4's four-second century sprint

BMW i4 is an electric Gran Coupe slated for production next year. The four-door zero-emission car promises a range of 600km, an output of 530hp, a 0 to 100kmh sprint in about four seconds and a top speed in excess of 200kmh.

The sleek family-friendly battery-powered car emits a sporty synthetic sound in place of BMW's usual burble.

All 12 units of Bentley Bacalar snapped up

The two-seat Bacalar is Bentley's most outrageous design in memory. Produced by its coach-building arm Mulliner, the open-top GT is powered by a 6-litre turbocharged W12 making 650bhp and 900Nm and driving an all-wheel-drive system. Only 12 will be made and all have been booked.

Five units of Pininfarina Battista Anniversario at $4 million apiece

Only five Pininfarina Battista Anniversario, each priced from €2.6 million (S$4 million), will be available worldwide. With a top speed of 350kmh, the electric supercar will go into production by year-end.

Mercedes-AMG E53 delivers 435hp and 520Nm of torque

The new Mercedes-AMG E53 is a sporty variant of the marque's latest iteration of its best-selling executive car. Its headlamps and radiator grille are the most significant changes, as are its two-piece tail-lights. It is powered by a 3-litre engine with both turbo and super charging.

It makes 435hp and 520Nm of torque, with an electric starter-alternator briefly boosting output by another 22hp. A nine-speed autobox ensures power is delivered to all four wheels smoothly.

Citroen Ami can be driven by teens in France

The Citroen Ami is an electric micromini which recharges in just three hours from an ordinary wall socket, just like a smartphone. At 2.41m tip to tip, it is ideal for city commutes. In France, the Ami can be operated by 14-year-olds as it is classified as a four-wheel motorcycle, like the Renault Twizy.

World's most power-dense electric motor with peak output of 220kW

British electrification company Equipmake and additive manufacturer HiETA are working on a new electric motor codenamed Ampere. Targeting a peak power of 220kW at 30,000rpm and a weight of less than 10kg, they expect Ampere to be the world's most power-dense electric motor at 20kW per kg.

A faster VW Golf GTI

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts 245hp, super slim headlights joined by an LED strip and fanciful LED foglamps clusters. Unlikely to arrive before the second half of next year, the car is expected to be topped by a new Golf R with more than 300hp.

The new GTI is presented along with a hybrid GTE which matches its 245hp output. The plug-in hybrid has an electric range of around 60km. Then, the new GTD, a 200hp turbodiesel long-distance champ which is unlikely to be imported to Singapore.

Roofless Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Aston Martin will make 88 roof-less, windscreen-less supercars. Called the V12 Speedster and priced from £765,000 (S$1.4 million), the car is powered by a front-mounted 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12.

It has 700hp and 753Nm of torque at its disposal and is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with a limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels. The V12 Speedster hits 100kmh in 3.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 300kmh.