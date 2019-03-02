Fast Lane: Audi SQ5 hits century mark of 5.1 seconds

Audi SQ5 hits century mark of 5.1 seconds

Audi's new SQ5 is powered by a 3-litre turbodiesel V6 with 347hp and 700Nm. Its turbo is supplemented by an electric compressor to give the car more low-end boost. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic which transmits power to all four wheels. It goes from zero to a hundred in 5.1 seconds.

Automobile Association of Singapore launches e-card

The Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) has launched a digital membership card to reduce its carbon footprint. All existing membership cards will be replaced with the e-card immediately.

The e-card can be accessed via the AA SG app, available from Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store. Members are required to log in to the app using their newly issued unique membership numbers.

BMW Group and Daimler invest $1.5 million in car venture

BMW Group and Daimler are teaming up their mobility services to create a €1-billion (S$1.5-billion) entity which will "more closely intermesh their offerings for car-sharing, ride-hailing, parking, charging and multimodal transport". The two are also joining hands to develop autonomous cars.

Electric Porsche Macan in 2021

The next Porsche Macan will be electric. The Stuttgart carmaker says it will roll off the line from 2021. The battery-powered crossover follows the Taycan sports car, which will arrive in showrooms by the end of this year and will be followed by the Taycan Cross Turismo (a wagon variant). Like the Taycan, this electric Macan will have an 800-volt drivetrain.

Ginetta announces 600bhp supercar

British sportscar maker Ginetta will pull the wraps off a new supercar at the Geneva Motor Show next week. The mid-engined model is said to be far more aerodynamic than traditional road cars. With a bespoke powertrain designed and manufactured in-house.

The racer has a dry weight of only 1,150kg, with a carbon-fibre monocoque frame and a carbon-fibre body. A V8 with a dry sump produces more than 600bhp and 700Nm, transmitted via a six-speed sequential paddle-shift gearbox to a carbon propshaft. Carbon-ceramic brakes keep the car in check, and 376kg of downforce at 160kmh keeps the car on the tarmac. Production starts next year and only 20 will be made in the first 12 months.

Polestar takes on Tesla

Polestar, the sports division of Volvo Cars, has unveiled a rival to the Tesla Model 3. The Polestar 2 is an all-electric fastback expected to be priced under €40,000 (S$61,500). The launch edition, however, will be just under €60,000. The premium five-door has two electric motors and a 27-module 78kWh battery offering a range of up to 500km

Jaguar XE compact revamped

Behold Jaguar's new XE compact sedan. It sports minor exterior changes, with new front and rear bumpers, LED headlights and tail-lights, a new interior with Touch Pro Duo infotainment system and a 12.3-inch interactive driver display shared with the electric I-Pace. It will also have an electronic camera-based ClearSight rear-view mirror. The car is powered by a range of Ingenium diesel and petrol engines, including a 300hp petrol powering all four wheels. This variant hits 100kmh in 5.7 seconds.

Honda's first electric car

Honda is closer to making an electric car, going by its e-Prototype. Evolved from its 2017 Urban EV Concept, the e-Prototype has distinctive, clean exterior styling, a rear-wheel-drive platform and a wide stance to deliver dynamic driving.

The city car will have a range of more than 200km, with batteries that attain 80 per cent of charge in 30 minutes via a fast charger.

Souped-up Peugeot 508 delivers 0-100kmh in 4.3 seconds

Peugeot will unveil the high-performance electrified 508. The Peugeot Sport Engineered concept car is an evolution of the last year's 508.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain combines performance and efficiency in a rear-wheel-drive format to deliver 0-100kmh in 4.3 seconds. The French carmaker has committed to offering electrified models across its line-up by 2023. It will have an all-electric range of close to 50km.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 packs a punch

Mercedes-AMG has launched the new GLE 53, a performance all-wheel-drive packing 435hp in a 3-litre inline-six turbo which is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It rides on adaptive air suspension with electro-mechanical roll stabilisation. With such muscles, who cares about looks?

Peugeot 208 and e-208 revealed

Peugeot will unveil a new 208 and e-208 at the Geneva Motor Show. The battery-powered e-208 has a 100kW motor and 50kWh battery producing a range up to 338km. The battery is covered by an eight-year, 160,000km warranty. The 208 will have a range of Euro 6d petrol and diesel engines.