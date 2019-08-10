Fast Lane: Audi RS5 Sportback lands in Singapore

Audi RS5 Sportback lands in Singapore

The latest member of Audi Sport, the Audi RS5, is now available as a Sportback - the first RS in such a body form.

Powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 making 450hp and 600Nm of torque from 1,900rpm, the car accelerates from 0 to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 280kmh. It is available at Audi Centre Singapore at $387,000.

Slovenian carmaker Tushek to introduce 950hp supercar

Slovenian supercar-maker Tushek is producing what it claims is the "lightest hypercar on the road". The TS900H Apex is said to weigh 1,410kg. It is capable of hitting 100kmh in under three seconds and boasts a peak velocity of 378kmh. It has two electric motors - one on each front wheel - and a rear-mounted 4.2-litre petrol V8 producing 950hp and more than 1,400Nm of torque.

It has a chrome-moly spaceframe and pre-impregnated carbon-fibre body.

Range Rover Sport debuts twin-charged inline-six engine

The Range Rover Sport HST has landed. It is powered by a 3-litre inline-six turbocharged engine - a first for the marque - assisted by an electric supercharger.

The rare combo makes 400hp and 550Nm of torque - sending the big sport utility vehicle to 100kmh in 5.9 seconds and generating a top speed of 225kmh.

A 48-volt mild hybrid system allows the car to coast to a halt. The HST is going for $382,999.

Tesla scrutinised by US agency over Model 3 safety claims

Freshly disclosed records suggest the United States' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration may be preparing a formal investigation into Tesla's driverassistance system, Autopilot, Bloomberg cited a former agency official as saying.

The agency has issued at least five subpoenas since April last year for information about Tesla vehicle crashes, according to the agency's correspondence with the electric-car maker, released on Tuesday by Plainsite. The legal transparency group obtained the documents through a public records request for communications regarding Autopilot.

The agency also asked Tesla to provide results of internal tests on a sub-component of the Model 3 sedan's automatic emergency braking system, and sales figures of vehicles sold with and without Autopilot since mid-2016, among other information.

Futuristic 2,000hp Lotus snares first buyer

The Lotus Evija, the world's first all-electric British hypercar, is set to make its North American debut next week at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

With a target output of 2,000hp, the car has already attracted a firm order from a North American buyer. The Evija is the most powerful Lotus made and the first new model to be introduced since China's Geely acquired the company.

Hyundai Hybrid first car with solar roof

Hyundai will employ solar panels mounted on its car roofs to charge the vehicle's battery. With the solar roof, 30 to 60 per cent of a car's battery can be charged by the sun. This increases fuel efficiency.

The first model to have this option is the new Sonata Hybrid and it will be introduced in other models later.

The solar roof system includes a structure of silicon solar panels that are mounted on the car's roof. With six hours of daily charging, it is expected to increase fuel efficiency by an extra 1,300km annually.

Hyundai Motorsport to go electric

Hyundai Motorsport has begun work on an electric race car, heralding a new era of motorsport for the company. The car will make its first appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Sept 10.

It will be designed and built at Hyundai Motorsport's headquarters in Alzenau, Germany. The first glimpses of the new car can be seen in videos published on Hyundai Motorsport's social media channels.

Christopher Tan