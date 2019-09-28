Fast Lane: Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback may be available in Singapore next year

Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback may be available in Singapore next year

Just as Mercedes-Benz is making AMG variants of every model it has, Audi is doing likewise with its hallowed RS badge. The second-generation RS Q3 (far right) is accompanied by the first-ever RS Q3 Sportback. The pair will be available in Europe by year-end, and possibly in Singapore by the middle of next year.

The duo are powered by a 2.5-litre five-cylinder putting out 400hp and 480Nm of torque driving all four wheels. The RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback sprint from zero to 100kmh in just 4.5 seconds. The top speed is 280kmh. It should not be too long before other Q cars join the RS league.

Self-driving software can analyse 150 vehicles a second

To understand the complexity of driving in the city, autonomous vehicles operating in London analyse 150 vehicles a second - much faster than the human eye. They can detect traffic lights in 1/2,000th of a second, according to Oxbotica, a leading autonomous vehicle software provider.

The Oxford-based company is already using its software system in cities, mines, airports, quarries and ports. Oxbotica is also trialling five fully autonomous vehicles in London as part of a £13.6-million (S$23-million) research project that seeks to address fundamental real-world challenges facing self-driving vehicles.

Bespoke Lamborghini programme available

Lamborghini's Ad Personam customisation programme is available for both the Huracan and Aventador. Ad Personam began in 2006 and was expanded in 2013 with the creation of a dedicated team consisting of representatives from the company's principal departments.

Since 2013, more than 50 new Ad Personam exterior colours have been developed and the option of applying two-tone paint and livery has been introduced. One of the most high-tech and popular Ad Personam materials is forged composite, an innovative carbon-fibre material.

E-bike speed record smashed

British racer Zef Eisenberg has set a record for the fastest speed on an electric motorcycle. Last weekend at Elvington, North Yorkshire, the rider hit an average speed of 296.5kmh and a peak velocity of 315.7kmh on an e-bike assembled by Nottingham University.

Audi, VW target to cut CO2 emissions by 30 per cent by 2025

Audi and the Volkswagen Group are among the first car firms to commit to the Paris Climate Agreement. They aim to successively reduce vehicle-specific CO2 emissions by 30 per cent by 2025 from their 2015 levels. Audi is pursuing a vision of CO2-neutral mobility by 2050.

Hyundai, Aptiv set up $5.5 billion self-driving car venture

Irish auto parts maker Aptiv has tied up with Hyundai Motor to form an autonomous driving joint venture. The venture will advance the design, development and commercialisation of level 4 and 5 autonomous technologies.

It will begin testing fully driverless systems next year and have a production-ready autonomous driving platform available for robotaxi providers, fleet operators and automotive manufacturers in 2022. Valued at US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion), the venture is equally owned by the two parties.

Aston Martin DBX SUV with top speed of 290kmh

Aston Martin says its DBX sport utility vehicle (SUV) is in the final stages of testing. At the demanding Nurburgring circuit, the DBX is said to have delivered cornering speeds on a par with those of the Aston Martin Vantage, while achieving braking figures greater than the marque's DBS Superleggera. The car is said to have lapped the circuit in under eight minutes.

The DBX is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 550hp and 700Nm (more than what the Vantage has), capable of sending the SUV to a top speed of around 290kmh.

Carmaker Rivian to repurpose second-life batteries

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian recently announced a project to use its second-life batteries as energy storage units in a microgrid initiative in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Rivian will be using 135kWh of battery packs from its development vehicles to support the solar microgrid project which is expected to launch next year.

By 2030, second-life battery capacity will hit over 275GWh a year, which presents huge opportunities for energy storage, according to IDTechEx's latest report named Second-life Electric Vehicle Batteries 2020-30. After eight to 10 years of service, EV batteries could still retain up to 80 per cent of their total capacity.