Fast Lane: Audi Q3 Sportback to be available here next year

Audi Q3 Sportback to be available here next year

Just as nature abhors a vacuum, carmakers cannot leave a niche unfilled.

Hence, the Audi Q3 Sportback, a car which "combines familiar versatility and efficiency with elegant coupe-inspired lines".

The car measures 4,500mm long, 1,567mm tall (including antenna) and 1,843mm wide.

This makes it 16mm longer, 49mm lower and 6mm slimmer than the Audi Q3.

The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,680mm. The sleeker compact crossover comes with a 1.5-litre turbo engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and full-LED headlights. It is expected to arrive next year.

BMW's US plant doubles battery-producing capacity

BMW's US plant in South Carolina has doubled its capacity for the production of high-voltage batteries.

The plant's own battery facility now produces fourth-generation batteries for plug-in hybrid models of the new BMW X5 and the future BMW X3. The German carmaker has invested about US$10 million (S$14 million) in a new assembly line and expanded floor space by more than 8,000 sq m.

Mercedes-AMG GLC43 gets an update

The Mercedes-AMG GLC43 has been updated with a AMG-specific radiator grille, revised lights, a front apron and round twin tailpipe finishers.

Its 3-litre V6 biturbo engine now develops 390hp (+23hp) and is paired with a nine-speed transmission, which sends power to a rear-biased, all-wheel-drive system.

Hyundai improves gear-shift efficiency

Hyundai Motor has developed a technology which improves gear-shift efficiency for hybrid vehicles.

The world-first Active Shift Control reduces gear-shift times by 30 per cent, adds to driving fun and improves fuel economy.

The innovation optimises transmission efficiency by monitoring gear shifts 500 times a second, precisely adjusting the transmission rotation speed for faster shift times.

The new technology will first benefit upcoming Kia hybrids. Conventional hybrid vehicles do not have torque converters to further improve fuel economy as torque converters lose energy during the process of transmission.

Although fuel-efficient, such a system also requires longer shift times to ensure smoother gear changes.

The new technology allows the hybrid's electric motor to also take control of gear shifts with new software, which monitors the rotational speed of transmission with a sensor installed inside the electric motor. It synchronises the rotational speed with that of the engine, resulting in faster shift times.

Sportier exterior and fully digital cabin for the Audi SQ7 TDI

Audi's SQ7 TDI has been updated with sportier exterior styling cues and a fully digital cabin.

The sporty seven-seater is powered by a 435hp 4-litre biturbo V8 diesel engine assisted by an electrically powered compressor.

With 900Nm of torque available from 1,250rpm, the car hits 100kmh in 4.8 seconds. A 48-volt electrical subsystem feeds an electrically powered compressor, which assists the car's two turbochargers.

The compressor's impeller spins at up to 70,000rpm in just 250 milliseconds.

Audi's predictive active suspension now on A8

A suspension which sees bumps before the car reaches them.

That is Audi's predictive active suspension, which will now be available on the A8 limo.

Available for indent from $19,182 here, the system is well worth the investment for those who yearn for sublime ride comfort.

Sensors monitor road conditions ahead, while electromechanical actuators adjust the suspension at each wheel to manage ride height to compensate for uneven surfaces.

The system can lift or lower the body by up to 85mm within five-tenths of a second.