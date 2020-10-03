Faster, more fuel-efficient Hyundai Avante

Introducing the 2021 Hyundai Avante - longer, wider, lower and roomier. Built on a new platform, the car is also lighter than its key rivals, allowing it to accelerate and stop faster, as well as be more fuel-efficient.

The car comes with a slew of premium features, including wireless phone connectivity, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping, rear cross-traffic alert, front collision avoidance (even when cornering at low speeds) and remote engine start. The Elite variant is priced at $106,999 and the S variant at $99,999.

New Audi Q5 Sportback slated to arrive late next year

At 4,689mm long, the new Audi Q5 Sportback is 7mm longer than the Q5. Its height and width are identical, but its coefficient of drag is lower at 0.30. Its wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,823mm.

Like the Q3 Sportback, the main difference is in its styling, which has a hint of coupe.

Inside, the car has a two-section dashboard with a freestanding 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen. It is slated to arrive here late next year.

Fewer cars with traditional handbrakes

Handbrake turns will soon be a thing of the past. According to British automotive shopping site CarGurus, just 24 per cent of new cars have traditional handbrakes now - down from 30 per cent last year. Models such as the BMW 1-series and 3-series, Peugeot 208 and Nissan Juke are the latest to drop traditional handbrakes.

Rolls-Royce Ghost extended

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is 70mm longer than the Ghost, offering more space and legroom for rear occupants. The manufacturer claims this is at no expense to driving dynamics. Cars with longer wheelbases are almost always less nimble around corners.

Sportier Hyundai i30 N



PHOTO: HYUNDAI



Hyundai Motor has released the first pictures of the new i30 N, revealing a design defined by performance.

New, lightweight forged 19-inch wheels enhance the sporty character of the car. It features the first application of high-performance eight-speed dual clutch transmission on a Hyundai model in Europe.

The i30 N will be ready to tackle the road and the track. The images also show newly developed 19-inch forged alloy wheels, which are lighter than those of its predecessor, contributing to weight reduction in the car.

BMW 4-series Convertible gets a boost



PHOTO: BMW



The new BMW 4-series Convertible will have a 48-volt "mild hybrid" powertrain. The 440i xDrive Convertible's 48-volt starter-generator and a second battery allow far more braking energy to be regenerated and stored. This energy is used to supply the electrical system, lighten the combustion engine's workload and increase its power.

The starter-generator produces an electric boost effect that instantly delivers an additional 11hp for overtaking or even quicker getaways off the line.

There will be other engine options, including a top-line 374hp straight-six driving all four wheels, and two four-cylinder petrol units generating 184hp in the 420i sDrive Convertible and 258hp in the 430i sDrive Convertible.

Porsche stretches warranty to 15 years

Porsche has become the first automotive brand to introduce a 15-year warranty plan. The Porsche Approved Warranty programme will extend its warranty period from 10 to 15 years.

The extended programme, which took effect on Thursday, will apply to all Porsche vehicles in Singapore, without any change to the warranty prices, coverage and registration process.

Toyota Yaris shines in revised crash test

Toyota's fourth-generation Yaris has aced the European New Car Assessment Programme's crash test. It is the first to be subjected to a new frontal offset test, which replaces the one used since the programme started in 1997.

It is the first to feature a counter-measure for injuries in far-side impacts. The subcompact hatch has two centre-mounted airbags to limit an occupant moving to the other side of the vehicle during a side impact collision.

Ferrari unveils Omologata as one-off V12 supercar



PHOTO: FERRARI



Ferrari has another one-off special car for a well-heeled buyer. The Omologata took a little over two years to complete. Built on an existing platform, the car is the 10th front-engined V12 one-off Ferrari developed since the 2009 P540 Superfast Aperta. Its outrageous styling is expected to be matched by outrageous handling.

BMW 5-series in the house



PHOTO: BMW



The facelifted BMW 5-series has arrived at Performance Motors. Sporting a more upright and protruded grille - which thankfully is not upsized - flanked by revised LED headlights, the car is slightly longer now. Rear LED lights are encased in a diffuser, with no separate lamp covers. There are no foglamps now.

Inside, a bigger infotainment screen takes pride of place on the fascia. M5-style front seats give the car a sportier ambience. New features include lane-keeping with active steering, a vehicle-recognition camera and more voice-activated commands.

Christopher Tan