Nissan gives a glimpse of new 400Z

Nissan has released images of its 400Z prototype. If it does not deviate at the production stage, this car will be a hit.

The 400Z looks modern enough, yet has a silhouette which harks back to the first Z car 50 years ago - which makes it achingly beautiful and nostalgic at the same time.

Not much info is available, but the car is expected to have a 3-litre biturbo V6 paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, although there will also be an automatic variant. It should have in excess of 300hp, and a performance which would give Supra owners a tinge of regret.

Unfortunately, the car is likely to be available only through parallel import channels.

Renault Arkana could arrive here next year

Renault's new Arkana sport utility vehicle is available with either a petrol or hybrid drivetrain. Its dynamic profile is adorned with all-LED headlights with C-shaped lighting signature.

Inside, the car has a 9.3-inch infotainment screen, a 10-inch TFT driver information display and four USB ports. It could arrive in the second half of next year.

Hyundai Avante on preview

Hyundai agent Komoco is previewing the Avante till Oct 31.

The seventh-generation saloon has a "four-door coupe" look and is longer, lower and wider compared with its predecessor. Its wheelbase has grown by 20mm to 2,720mm, making it one of the roomiest in its class. Previews are by appointment.

Only 56 units of Moke



PHOTO: MOKE



The quirky Moke has returned to Britain after 56 years. With an updated design, and upgraded motor and chassis, the Midlands-made Moke is as British as The Beatles. Initial production is limited to only 56 units.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner coupe with luxurious interior



PHOTO: BENTLEY



Bentley's new Continental GT Mulliner coupe is available on a special indent basis. It comes with a choice of 88 Mulliner piano veneers and a unique double-diamond front grille. It also has 22-inch wheels and a handcrafted interior finished with 400,000 stitches.

Cushy Citroen e-C4



PHOTO: CITROEN



Citroen's new e-C4 has a 50kWh battery which powers a 100kW electric motor, giving it a range of 348km.

The car has Advanced Comfort programme - Citroen-speak for a well-insulated cabin with well-cushioned seats - and a suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions. This could well make it the most cushy mass-market electric car. It is slated to arrive in the first half of 2022.

BMW M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe with 480hp



PHOTO: BMW



The new BMW M3 Sedan has 480hp and hits 100kmh in 4.2 seconds, while the M3 Competition Sedan has 510hp and a century sprint time of 3.9 seconds.

Likewise, the new M4 Coupe has 480hp and a zero to 100kmh timing of 4.2 seconds, while the M4 Competition Coupe has 510hp and a sprint time of 3.9 seconds.

In short, they are slightly more powerful and slightly quicker than their predecessors. They come with a gaping grille, which is now the hallmark of new BMWs.

Suzuki Swace a Toyota Corolla Altis mimic



PHOTO: SUZUKI



If the Suzuki Swace seems familiar, it is because it is based on the Toyota Corolla Altis.

The first variant is a 1.8-litre hybrid with electric vehicle mode and a slew of driving aids, including self-parking and adaptive cruise control. There is no decision at this point to import the car here.

Mobile app for learner drivers

With just a few taps, learner drivers can now book their next lesson with ComfortDelGro Driving Centre's myCDC mobile app. The first of its kind here, the app allows learners to book theory and practical lessons, evaluation and simulator training, and test dates with the Traffic Police.

The app tracks progress digitally as every completed lesson that is recorded on the driving instructor's tablet is synced with the learner's profile.

Volkswagen ID4 clocks century sprint in 8.5 seconds



PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



The Volkswagen ID4 electric crossover has 150kW and a range of up to 520km. Looking a tad like Jaguar's electric I-Pace, the ID4 has a 77kWh battery installed below the passenger compartment, giving the car a low centre of gravity.

Its rear-mounted motor drives the rear wheels to send the car to 100kmh in 8.5 seconds. With a 210mm ground clearance, VW says the car performs well in "gentle off-road terrain".

MG expands electric line-up



PHOTO: MG



If you are looking for an electric wagon, the MG5 (above, left) will be here soon. It is powered by a 115kW motor and hits 100kmh in under nine seconds. Its 52.2kWh battery can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes using a rapid charger.

When the battery is fully charged, it gives the car a range of 343km. This rises to 442km if the car is used solely for urban driving.

The MG5 will arrive along with the MG HS Plug-in sport utility vehicle (above, right), the brand's first plug-in hybrid. Its 1.5-litre turbocharged engine works in tandem with a 90kW electric motor to give the car an electric vehicle-only range of 51km. It has 258hp, allowing it to accomplish the century sprint in around seven seconds.

The car has a unique 10-speed transmission which works with both the petrol and electric motors to optimise power delivery and efficiency. Power from the petrol engine is channelled through a six-speed automatic gearbox, while the electric motor transfers power through a four-speed electronic drive unit.

Christopher Tan