Hyundai Tucson gets striking redesign

The first thing you notice about the new Hyundai Tucson is its absence of headlamps. The lamps, called Parametric Hidden Lights, blend in with the grille to give the sport utility vehicle a unique face.

It is the first Hyundai model to have a range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, 48-volt mild hybrid options. It is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor - with a wheelbase stretched by 10mm to 2,680mm. Boot sizes range from 546 to 620 litres.

The car is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine making 150hp in a two-wheel-drive variant and 180hp in an all-wheel-drive, both paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Ferrari unveils 620hp Portofino M

Behold the Ferrari Portofino M, a facelift of the Portofino 2+2 convertible. Notable changes include a more powerful 620hp V8 engine paired with a new eight-speed gearbox, and a five-position drive mode selector. The car is slated to arrive in March next year.

First electric Skoda comes in two battery sizes

Skoda has unveiled the Enyaq, its first electric car.

The battery-powered crossover is available in two battery sizes. A 62kWh battery powering a 132kW motor which produces 180hp and has a range of 388km; or a 82kWh battery powering a 150kW motor which makes 204hp and has a range of 506km.

There is currently no indication when the Enyaq, which has a hint of BMW styling, will arrive here.

New Jaguar F-Pace to arrive next year

Jaguar has unveiled its new F-Pace crossover. Exterior changes include a new bonnet design, super-slim all-LED quad headlights, new grille, and new rear lights and bumper.

Inside, an 11.4-inch HD curved glass infotainment touchscreen is an industry first. The car has over-the-air software upgrades, active road noise cancellation and an air ioniser with PM2.5 filtration.

Engine variants include a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid with 404hp and an electric range of up to 53km; and a six-cylinder mild hybrid that boasts 400hp and better efficiency. It is slated to arrive by next April.

Christopher Tan