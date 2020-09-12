McLaren 765LT with century sprint of 2.8 seconds

Behold the McLaren 765LT, an extreme Longtail said to be the spiritual successor to the iconic McLaren F1.

With 765 horses and 800Nm from its 4-litre twin-tubro V8, the car promises a century sprint of 2.8 seconds and a zero to 200kmh timing of 7.2 seconds. The quarter-mile (400m) dash is completed in under 10 seconds.

At 1,339kg, it is 80kg lighter than the 720S coupe. New aerodynamic features ensure it sticks to the tarmac tenaciously at higher velocities.

Volta Zero electric truck with top speed of 90kmh

Prodrive Advanced Technology has worked with Volta Trucks and its partners Astheimer and Magtec to create the Volta Zero electric truck.

It has a range of up to 200km and a top speed of 90kmh.

Suzuki Swift with updated design, mild hybrid system

The third-generation Suzuki Swift has been facelifted, with changes mostly to the front section. All variants are now fitted with a 12-volt mild hybrid system.

Features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, digital radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are also available - even if some are cost options. Engines include a 1.2-litre inline-four with adequate oomph for the 911kg car.

MC20 boasts Maserati's first inhouse-built engine in over two decades

Maserati's long-awaited new supercar is out. The swan-door MC20 is powered by a new Nettuno twin-turbo V6 producing 630hp and 730Nm. It sends the MC20 - which weighs less than 1,500kg - to 100kmh in under 2.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 325kmh.

The Nettuno is Maserati's first inhouse-built engine in more than 20 years.

The MC20 is slated to arrive in the fourth quarter of next year.

Morand Hypercar prototype slated to be built by next June

The Swiss-made Morand Hypercar is targeted to be unveiled in 2022.

Designed by Soojin Hong, who has worked for Audi and Mercedes-AMG, the car will be available as a plug-in hybrid or an all-electric model. The hybrid will have more than 1,000hp from a V8 or V10 paired with three electric motors.

The electric version will have more than 2,000hp from six motors. The Morand's top speed is said to be in excess of 400kmh, with a zero to 200kmh timing of 6.3 to 6.5 seconds.

It is expected to retail at 2.3 million Swiss francs (S$3.5 million). The first prototype is slated to be out by June next year.

McLaren P16 plug-in hybrid to arrive in Singapore next year

McLaren's first series production plug-in hybrid, code-named P16, will arrive here next year. It is expected to have a 3-litre V6 paired with an electric motor.

Fully charged, the P16 is good for almost 50km of pure electric driving. It follows the limited production P1 exotic hybrid. But the P16's hybrid system is expected to be significantly lighter than the P1's.

Peugeot 5008 gets new look

Peugeot has revised the front end of its 5008 multi-seater. A new frameless grille, gloss black side scoops and a painted tread plate are integrated into the new bumper design. The car also features new front lights.

Roomier Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen has unveiled the Estate version of its latest Golf with numerous comfort and assist systems. The new car is 66mm longer, giving more space to rear occupants and luggage. An all-wheel-drive will also be available.

Christopher Tan