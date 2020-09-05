Mercedes-Benz S-class one of the world's most aerodynamic cars

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new S-class flagship. Bigger and wearing a massive grille, the limousine boasts a highly digital cockpit and more space.

Compared with its predecessor, elbow room is 38mm wider for the driver and 23mm for rear passengers.

Headroom in the rear has increased by up to 16mm, despite a seemingly sloping roof.

Boot capacity has grown by 20 litres to up to 550 litres. The car has rear-wheel steering to reduce turning radius.

A plug-in hybrid variant will have an electric range of up to 100km. With a drag coefficient figure from 0.22, the S-class is one of the world's most aerodynamic cars, despite a larger frontal area.

Revamped Audi Q2 with 150hp

The facelifted Audi Q2 will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with cylinder on demand. It delivers peak power and torque outputs of 150hp and 250Nm. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It is slated to arrive in the first half of next year.

Facelifted Hyundai Kona to arrive in first quarter next year

Hyundai Motor has unveiled a facelifted Kona compact crossover. Changes are mostly cosmetic, but there will be N and N Line variants. That means it will have a 2-litre turbocharged engine with 250hp and 353Nm, possibly paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The facelifted Kona will arrive in the first quarter of next year, following the heavily revised Santa Fe and the massive Palisade, the brand's new flagship sport utility vehicle. And some time mid-next year, the new Tucson will debut with a radical design.

More agile Rolls-Royce Ghost

The new Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet.

With all-wheel-drive and all-wheel steering, it also boasts the world's first Planar suspension system, which promises significant improvements in agility and effortlessness. Its familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 delivers 571hp and 850Nm. Its doors are automatic.

An illuminated fascia highlights the Ghost nameplate, surrounded by more than 850 stars.

Peugeot 3008 gets more tech

The new Peugeot 3008 features the brand's next-generation digital i-Cockpit with a 12.3-inch digital head-up instrument panel, a compact steering wheel for improved driving dynamics and a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Powertrains include an all-wheel hybrid with a 200hp petrol engine and two electric motors for a combined power output of 300hp.

Another hybrid features a smaller 180hp petrol unit combined with a single electric motor for a combined 225hp output.

SP Group, The Mobility House team up to boost electric mobility capabilities

SP Group has invested in European tech company The Mobility House to explore smart charging and vehicle-to-grid feasibility in Singapore.

Smart charging allows electric-vehicle owners to control the speed of charging. Vehicle-to-grid technology allows owners to sell excess power back to the grid.

Sporty Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley's Flying Spur in Styling Specification is as sporty as it is enchanting.

The all-wheel-drive, all-wheel-steer limousine employs carbon-fibre on several body panels.

For safety, it has torque vectoring and 48-volt electric anti-roll bar system - first introduced by Bentley.

Christopher Tan