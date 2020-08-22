New Mercedes-Benz GLA launches

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA was launched virtually here on Wednesday.

Standing at 1,611mm (1,616mm with roof rails), the car is more than 10cm taller than its predecessor.

Inside, a higher seating position results in more legroom - even though the GLA is now 1.5cm shorter bumper to bumper. It is, however, wider and has a longer wheelbase. The boot is also slightly larger at 435 litres and will accommodate a full-size golf bag.

As with new cars, it comes with even more driving assistance programs. Despite its height, the car has a drag-coefficent of 0.28 (relatively low for a sport utility vehicle).

The A-class derivative can now accommodate wheels of up to 20 inches. It is powered by a familiar 1,332cc engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It makes 163hp and 250Nm, allowing the GLA200 to hit 100kmh in 8.7 seconds and a top speed of 210kmh. Prices start at $176,888.

McLaren Senna for kids





The extreme McLaren Senna (above left) is now available as a kiddie ride.

The McLaren Senna Ride-On (right) is the third car in the marque’s range of children’s models, following the McLaren P1TM and 720S.

The Senna toy comes with working dihedral doors, operating brake with brake light elements, infotainment system and realistic McLaren Senna engine sounds.

The McLaren Senna Ride-On is aimed at three- to six-year-olds, although McLaren’s Formula One driver Lando Norris managed to squeeze into the car and take it for a test-drive.

Speeding cases in Britain treble

Britain saw speeding cases trebling during the pandemic lockdown.

AX Research found that “major” speeding incidents took place on average once every 51km in April, compared with every 151km in February.

Car drivers committed four times more major speeding incidents than normal, compared with twice as many more for van drivers.

The study of telematics data by the vehicle protection and management technology provider suggests motorists were making the most of unusually low traffic levels, giving them the opportunity to speed in otherwise usually congested areas.

Serious speeding cases – in the most severe category of excessive speed – took place every 218km on average in April, compared with every 710km in February.

EZ-Link, Touch ’n Go launch dual-currency card

EZ-Link and Touch ’n Go have launched their dual-currency motoring card. Touted as Southeast Asia’s first dual-currency cross-border contactless smart card, the card was originally planned for launch in the fourth quarter of last year.

The card offers two electronic purses – the EZ-Link purse in Singapore dollar and the Touch ’n Go purse in ringgit.

An initial release of limited stocks will be available for purchase on EZ-Link’s store on Lazada Singapore at $7 with no load value. Subsequent cards will be made available at selected 7-Eleven stores in Singapore at $10 (inclusive of $3 load value) next month.

Mercedes-Benz could face sales ban in Germany

Mercedes-Benz may face a sales ban in Germany after Nokia won a patent ruling, reports Bloomberg.

Nokia won a court ruling in a patent dispute with Daimler AG this week, giving the Finnish company leverage in a long-running fight over mobile technology in cars.

Daimler was found to have violated Nokia’s mobile technology patents, judges in Mannheim, Germany, said on Tuesday. The ruling goes to the heart of how technology must be licensed for mobile-telecommunication systems that are found in most modern cars.

Daimler has said it will appeal.

Aston Martin creates special-edition 007 cars





Aston Martin’s bespoke division Q has created two special-edition cars to mark the release of the upcoming 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The Vantage 007 Edition pays homage to the Aston Martin V8 featured in The Living Daylights (1987), and the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition showcases No Time To Die specifications.

Limited to 100 units, the Vantage 007 has a mesh grille with chrome bezel that references the look of the brand’s classic V8.

Further styling details include dashed yellow diffuser inspired by the hazard stripes on the film car’s rockets.

The DBS Superleggera 007 (above) – limited to 25 units – sports special ceramic grey exterior paint with the roof, mirror caps, splitter, diffuser and rear aeroblade in tinted carbon- fibre and a 007 fender badge.