New Mercedes-Benz E-class

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-class - Singapore's favourite luxury car - is set to arrive here in the fourth quarter. Engine choices are likely to include a 2-litre petrol turbo with 197hp and 320Nm, and a 3-litre straight-six petrol with 367hp and 500Nm.

The four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines come with 48-volt "mild hybrid" boost. All variants come with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Pay for parking with electricity

Nissan is giving customers yet another reason to love their electric cars: the ability to pay for parking with electricity. In a global first, electric vehicle drivers will be able to discharge power from their car's battery pack to pay for parking while visiting the Nissan Pavilion exhibition space in Yokohama.

The 10,000 sq m zero-emission Pavilion is outfitted with solar panels and supplied with renewable hydroelectric power.

Bentley Motors' plan for sustainable luxury mobility

Bentley Motors is embarking on a three-year study which promises to transform electric vehicle powertrains.

The new system will use a fully integrated, rare earth-free magnet e-axle. This reinforces Bentley's ambition to lead sustainable luxury mobility and introduce the first fully electric Bentley by 2026.

The recyclable system will remove the need for rare-earth magnets. The study follows an initial 18-month investigation that delivered a technological breakthrough in electric drive systems for high-performance vehicles.

Gordon Murray unveils the T50 supercar



PHOTO: GORDON MURRAY



Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its T50 supercar.

Spiritual successor to Murray's legendary McLaren F1, the T50 is powered by a mid-mounted 3.9-litre V12 said to be the world's lightest, highest-revving, most power-dense naturally aspirated road car engine.

The 986kg ride sports a unique rear-mounted fan to make it even more aerodynamic. Only 100 units will be made.

Volkswagen recalls some car models due to gearbox issue

Volkswagen is making yet another recall pertaining to its dual-clutch transmission.

Cars equipped with a seven-speed dry clutch gearbox made between 2011 and 2015 are affected. According to Volkswagen Malaysia, the defect has to do with a "production deviation" in the gearbox.

More than 12,700 cars are affected in Malaysia and Volkswagen Group Singapore says about 5,000 vehicles here are affected by the recall.

Affected models include the Beetle, Caddy, Golf (Mk5, Mk6 and Mk7), Jetta, Passat, Polo, Scirocco and Touran.

Volkswagen says it will fix the faulty hydraulic pressure accumulator in the gearbox.

New Mitsubishi Attrage launches



PHOTO: MITSUBISHI



The facelifted Mitsubishi Attrage has landed. You will find cosmetic tweaks to the front and rear, LED headlamps with daytime-running lights and L-signature LED tail lamps.

The car comes with six airbags, active stability control and hill-start assist. It has a claimed fuel economy of 4.9 litres/100km.

And for a small car, it has a sizeable boot space of 450 litres. The Thai-made ride is priced at $64,999.

Bentley to show off new bespoke limousine in France



PHOTO: BENTLEY



Bentley will be unveiling its Continental GT Mulliner Convertible in Saint-Tropez, France. The bespoke open-top limousine is designed and built by Bentley Mulliner, Bentley's customisation division and the oldest automotive coach builder in the world.

Exclusive features include a double diamond front grille, new Mulliner 22-inch wheels and a cabin with 400,000 stitches.

The convertible will be available with Bentley's V8 and W12 powertrains. When equipped with the 6-litre twin-turbocharged W12, the car accelerates from 0kmh to 100kmh in 3.8 seconds and is capable of a top speed of 333kmh.

The 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 delivers a top speed of 318kmh and the century sprint in 4.1 seconds.